You might enjoy following the adventures of an actress-turned-duchess in real life, but on the flip side, playing the role of a royal on screen is a dream job for many actresses. If you watch The Crown you know that new royal roles open up on the show about every two years (corresponding with the prime minister of the time) and the Margaret Thatcher/Princess Diana era is fast-approaching. So, whether you know it or not, you should be asking, "who is Emma Corrin?" because she just landed the role of a lifetime, and her career is just beginning.

Netflix announced in April that Corrin will play young Princess Diana on the show's fourth season. She will be acting alongside Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Her role was expected to begin at the end of Season 3, but I'm actually excited it is starting later, in case that means we'll be seeing more of her than originally planned.

I think it's a given that this role was coveted by many talented actresses, so the chosen one is obviously extremely worthy, to say the least. The Crown creator Peter Morgan sung her praises in his statement announcing the choice to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer," he said. "As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation."

Corrin is at the very beginning of her career. She's making her American TV series debut in Pennyworth the Epix drama about the life of Batman's butler, according to THR and Corrin's Instagram account, but the role isn't even one of the four roles listed on her IMDb page yet.

But I'm just as excited as she is (maybe) about her upcoming role as Lady Diana Spencer, the future Princess of Whales. "[I'm] beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season," she said in a statement to THR. "I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"

It's not going to be an easy task to step into the role of a woman who was admired by so many people worldwide. But it's a TV show, not real life, so Corrin will have the support of fellow British actor and writer Emerald Fennell, who has acted on shows like Call The Midwife and written three episodes of the hit BBC drama Killing Eve.

Fennell will play Camilla Parker Bowles, who is said to have caused tension between Princess Diana and Prince Charles from very early on in their marriage. That role will begin in 2019 on Season 3, so she'll have had plenty of time to learn the ropes and hopefully put Corrin at ease on the set of The Crown. She's already tackling the challenge of playing "the other woman" with plenty of humor.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown,” Fennell said in a statement to People. "I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl haircut.”

I'm very excited to meet the whole new class of The Crown when Season 3 premieres in late 2019. But I'm most eagerly awaiting 2020 for many reasons, and Corrin's debut as Lady Diana ranks high on my list.