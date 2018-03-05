Who Is Emma Stone's Date At The 2018 Oscars? She Brought Her Favorite Dude

Whether she's a nominee, a presenter, or just hanging out in the audience, Emma Stone is known for bringing some pretty interesting plus-ones to awards shows, and on Sunday night, fans were eager to see whose arm she'd show up on. Those who take a romantic interest were tuning to in to see who Emma Stone's date was at the 2018 Oscars. And as it turns out, she her brother, Spencer, this year, as she's done on several occasions.

For the Golden Globes earlier this year, she brought tennis legend Billie Jean King, whom she portrayed in Battle of the Sexes, according to People, but she's brought Spencer to numerous awards shows over the years.

More to come...