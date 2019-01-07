As you know, it's hard to stand out among 29 other contestants on a reality TV dating show like The Bachelor. But, as the Season 23 adventure is set to begin in mere days, every woman you'll meet has her own story to tell Colton Underwood. Such is the case with the 22-year-old from Carlsbad, California (the San Diego area), Heather. With all the names and faces to remember, you might wonder "who is Heather on The Bachelor?" You're about to find out (and you're welcome).

The So Cal contestant's Instagram paints a good picture of who Heather is IRL. Though she first posted her debut photo nearly three years ago, there hasn't been a ton of activity on this page in particular. In fact, it's rumored she had an alternate account before the whole Bachelor thing. If you're itching for more info on the only contestant with the job title "Never Been Kissed," you came to the right place. Yes — that means Heather's not only a virgin like Colton, she's never kissed anyone. It should be interesting to watch a show where kissing is the primary means of contact and a girl who's never taken part. Surely there will be some women who make it an opportunity to gain "the advantage" in the dating competition, but there's also something to be said for Heather appearing on a show where kissing is assumed, knowing of her [lack of] experience. It's kind of brave, honestly.

According to Heather's ABC bio, the girl loves to get her thrill on. That means if Colton's game for all things river-rafting, bungee jumping, or skydiving, Heather's in. Before her Bachelor stint, this Marketing major (from Biola University) worked at Aethercomm which, according to their website, "designs and manufactures high power RF amplifiers, subsystems and systems for use in radar, electronic warfare, communication systems, test and measurement and any other system that requires high power in a robust and compact package."

If competing for Colton's heart didn't come up, and if she didn't do the marketing thing, Heather said she'd love to be a food critic if the opportunity ever came around because, food. Sounds like a dream job to be able to just eat and judge. Cool career aspirations aside, Heather's extremely afraid of snakes — me, too, girl — and has a cat appropriately named "Kitty." Season 23 of the Bachelor franchise will likely have its "most dramatic rose ceremonies ever (like all other seasons)." But, with Heather on board, there's this whole other dynamic having never been kissed. She and Colton have the potential to bond over this fact — since it was such a big deal when Colton appeared on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season.

If all of this isn't enough to make you feel as though you've been BFFs with Heather for years, peep her Instagram to get a better glimpse of her life outside of the TV world. You'll see Heather's like any other girl looking for love. Plus, her family seems totally cool in the Christmas karaoke video. Maybe she and Colton will be a match, maybe not. And maybe she'll get her first kiss on national TV. Honestly, I shudder at the thought but to each his, or her, own.

Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

