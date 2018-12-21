Derry Girls is an import from across the pond making its way to Netflix on Dec. 21. It's a comedy set during the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, and it follows a group of friends as they come of age in a difficult time. But who is in the cast of Derry Girls on Netflix?

The show revolves around Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), as well as their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell). Michelle's English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) is part of the crew, too. The Irish Times reported that it was Channel 4's most successful comedy since 2004, earning an audience of 2.5 million in Britain alone. It was also the most-watched show in Northern Ireland.

Derry Girls takes a major moment in history and makes it personal by focusing on a group of teenagers living through it. Though it's a serious situation, it's also something that the protagonists deal with on a daily basis while they're figuring out all the other things teens have to contend with as they grow up. The girls have been a hit with audiences so far and now that it's coming to Netflix, you can get to know all of them, too.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin) Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jackson appeared in two other shows before landing Derry Girls, but her career is still new. She played Sasha in The Five in 2016 and was in one episode of Broken. Erin is her biggest role so far. She's also from Derry herself, according to the Derry Journal, so it seems like a perfect match.

Louisa Harland (Orla) louisadodgeharland on Instagram Harland is from Dublin, so the Derry accent was something she had to master for the show, according to the Derry Journal. Before playing Orla, she had a recurring role in Love/Hate as well as appearing in an episode each of Doctors and Harley and the Davidsons. She was in two movies, Standby and Lost in London. Next, you can catch her in the TV show Finding Joy and the short film Sunday Tide.

Nicola Coughlan (Clare) nicolacoughlan on Instagram Coughlan might be familiar to fans of Hulu's Harlots, because she plays Hannah Dalton on that show. Before she started splitting time between very different decades, Coughlan was also in an episode of Doctors, though most of her past credits are for voice work. She's lent her voice to The Fairytales, two Simsala Grimm series, and Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Michelle) BBC Northern Ireland on YouTube O'Donnell is from Derry too, and she told the Independent that she was proud to take part in a show that depicted a different side of her hometown. Previously, she was a regular on 6Degrees, and also popped up in Urban & the Shed Crew, Performance Live, and I Told My Mum I Was Going On An RE Trip. Soon she'll be in the TV movie Doing Money.