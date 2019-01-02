When the seventh season of Project Runway All Stars premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 3, it will also be the series' very last. But that's not the only thing that's unique about the show this year. It's opening up the competition to several international winners who made their mark on the Canadian, Australian, and Brazilian editions of the show, among others. But who is in the cast of Project Runway All Stars Season 7?

Quite a few of the cast members got their start in the U.S. version of Project Runway, but Season 7 makes the challenge global. Entertainment Tonight revealed that the winner wouldn't just be considered an all star because they won a previous season; they would also be "world champion of the catwalk." The competition is split neatly down the middle: seven of the 14 competitors are from the States, while seven are joining the show from abroad. Whoever wins will receive $100k and a spread in Marie Claire, as is tradition by now. But they also get a trip to London, a Brother Sewing and Embroidery studio, and a capsule collection with JC Penney.

You may be familiar with more than a few of these contestants because of their past Project Runway success, but if you're not, then you can get to know them before the new season launches.

Anthony Ryan couleurblinde on Instagram After winning the second season of All Stars, Anthony opened up a boutique in Texas called Couleur Blindé. According to his bio on Lifetime's website, he's returning to the show with "ten times more fire."

Anya Ayoung-Chee Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anya won Season 9 of Project Runway and since then she's created two brands: Pilar and the lingerie line Anya de Rouge .

Christina Exie Lifetime Christina may be less familiar to audiences in the U.S., because she was the winner of Project Runway Australia Season 4. Per her Lifetime bio, she's all about bold looks and taking risks.

Cynthia Hayashi Lifetime Cynthia won the first season of Project Runway Brazil in 2011. Her brand CYN was successful at first, but closed a year after her win. She's since worked with a partner at other labels and all that experience could bolster her chances on the show.

Django Steenbakker djangobydjango on Instagram Django has been working steadily since he won Season 1 of Project Runway Netherlands, and he thinks that might give him an edge. In his bio, it states that Django believes the international designers can "[tap] into their heritage for inspiration."

Dmitry Sholokhov Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dmitry already has two wins to his name: he was the final designer standing on both Project Runway Season 10 and Project Runway All Stars Season 4. That could certainly help him during Season 7 — if he's already won twice, who's to say a third win isn't far behind?

Evan Biddell Jag Gundu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Evan was the winner of Project Runway Canada Season 1 in 2007. He's been a regular at Toronto Fashion Week every year since then, and describes his favored aesthetic as "alien-esque, loud, clean, and ambiguous."

Irina Shabayeva Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After winning Project Runway Season 6, Irina acquired a client list of celebrities, including Carrie Underwood, Selena Gomez, Kelly Ripa, Allison Brie, and Kelly Clarkson. She's been in fashion for well over a decade, so she definitely has the skills to land another win.

Jasper Garvida Lifetime Jasper formed his clothing company Éthologie after winning Season 3 of Project Runway UK. He's all about "tailoring and feminine silhouettes," according to Lifetime.

Juli Grbac Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julie is another Project Runway Australia alum, though she won the first season. She's worked in a lot of aspects of fashion, from redesigning the Virgin Australia airline uniforms to releasing a capsule collection called Grace on Mercer.

Michelle Lesniak michelleiswell on Instagram After winning Project Runway Season 11, Michelle opened her own store in Portland and online. You can expect fairytale looks with an edge from her, per Lifetime.

Sean Kelly Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sean has worked for Coach and designed for several celebs (Sia and Rihanna among them) since winning Project Runway Season 13.

Seth Aaron Henderson Lifetime Seth is another former winner who succeeded on more than one season of the franchise: he won both Project Runway Season 7 and All Stars Season 3. He's since worked with QVC, Lexus, and Intel.