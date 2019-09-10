When Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Sept. 10, the cast will look a little different than it has in years prior. After the departure of Jenelle Evans, someone had to step in to take her place. That person ended up being no stranger to the franchise, even though she's never been on this particular branch of it before. The new addition on Teen Mom 2 is Jade Cline, who might be a familiar face to some viewers.

Jade was originally on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in 2018, according to Us Weekly. She was nineteen years old when she welcomed her daughter Kloie Kenna Austin with boyfriend Sean Austin. Though Sean and Jade were together after Kloie's birth, they decided to go their separate ways in February 2019. Since then, it seems like Jade has been focused on being a mom and a cosmetology student, two journeys she documents on her two Instagram accounts. Jade's public, personal Insta is packed with pictures of her and Kloie, while her professional account captures all the progress she's made as a hairdresser. There are soft waves and honey highlights as far as the eye can see.

Before joining the show, Jade shared some of her personal journey with her Teen Mom co-stars on Kailyn Lowry's podcast, Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra from Teen Mom OG were also in attendance. In the episode, Jade revealed how she ended up on Teen Mom 2 and the difficult situations she dealt with on camera.

On the podcast, Jade explained that she was at school on a break when she was introduced to a Teen Mom producer who offered her a spot on the spinoff. Jade was surprised, because the show had been on the air for so long with the same people that she couldn't quite believe they wanted to add her to the mix. Kailyn agreed with the sentiment. She stressed that it wasn't anything personal, but she was of the "it's not broken, so don't fix it" mindset when it came to new cast members. "That was my same thought," Jade admitted. "I don't want to step on people's toes, I don't like that."

Worries about fitting in weren't the only thing on Jade's mind during filming for Season 9. "In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated," Jade said. "They've been strung out for so long, they're like binge addicts, where they'll binge [on drugs] and then they'll be okay. And then it's like a fairytale for like a month and it's like I have my mom back, my mommy is back." The immense pressure of that caused her to break down at least once during filming. It was something Catelynn and Tyler could empathize with, having grown up with parents who were addicts as well.

Ultimately, Jade felt the experience made her stronger. In a series of tweets reposted to her Instagram, she headed off viewer response to the new episodes by stating how proud she was of herself for removing the negativity from her life, though she was still learning and growing while filming was going on. It sounds like her time on the show was tumultuous, but it wasn't necessarily something she regretted. Fans will be able to see how it turns out when Jade is introduced in "Hey Girl Hey."

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays on MTV.