Who Is Jessica Mulroney? Meghan Markle's Best Friend Is Sure To Be At The Royal Wedding

With the royal wedding just around the corner, it's safe to say that fans of the royal family are wondering exactly who made the cut for the royal guest list. (Sorry, I'm saying "royal" a lot.) One person who will undoubtedly be there is Jessica Mulroney, a woman who happens to have a long history with the bride-to-be. For that reason, fans are probably wondering: Who is Jessica Mulroney? Meghan Markle's best friend has plenty of reasons to attend Markle and Prince Harry's big day.

Mulroney, 37, is a fashion stylist, Toronto resident, and bridal consultant, as reported by The Sun. It's unclear exactly how she and Markle met, but it likely stems back to Markle moving to Toronto, which she did in 2011 to film Suits. In fact, Mulroney reportedly worked on Suits, helping her bestie out with a very important costume.

When Markle's character Rachel Zane got married on the show, Mulroney helped choose the dress, as seen in a video shared by HELLO! on YouTube. The dress they chose in the end, which was by Anne Barge, is sold at Kleinfeld Bridal, as noted by Glamour. Mulroney happens to work as a consultant at the Toronto branch of the famous New York bridal shop, and Markle refers to her as "one of my closest girlfriends" in the clip.

The besties have even gone on vacations together, and Mulroney heavily documented their "fake honeymoon" on Instagram. (All of their vacation outfits are naturally on point.)

As a fashion stylist, Mulroney's clientele include Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, who is married to Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, according to The Telegraph. Mulroney's connection with Canadian royalty is no surprise considering her husband, Ben Mulroney, is the son of Brian Mulroney, who served as Canada's prime minister from 1984-1993, as noted by the Daily Mail.

Her fashion clientele also includes Markle, obviously. Mulroney reportedly chose the outfit her BFF wore when announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, according to the Daily Mail. Markle wore a gorgeous white coat over a green dress, paired with beige heels.

And because of her background in styling as well as in bridal consulting, it's no surprise that Mulroney is rumored to be helping out with Markle's wedding gowns. (That's right, gowns. The royal-to-be allegedly plans to wear two different dresses on her big day.) The stylist reportedly worked with Markle in choosing a wedding dress designer, and, according to Vanity Fair, she even flew from Toronto to England in early 2018 for a fitting.

There have also been rumors that Mulroney's 7-year-old twins, Brian and John, and her 4-year-old daughter, Ivy, will be joining Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the wedding party, according to both Vanity Fair and the Daily Mail. Additionally, many believe Mulroney will be serving as Markle's matron of honor. Royal reporter Omid Scobie told ABC News:

Jessica Mulroney has a rich history when it comes to ... wedding planning and bridal styling ... It's not just the dress she's involved in. She's actually helping with a number of elements for the big day and I think Meghan is really relying heavily on her expertise and a lot of the decision she has to make, and there are many.

Additionally, Mulroney co-founded Shoebox Project, a charity that sends homeless women shoeboxes filled with about $50 worth of toiletries, cosmetics, and other items, according to CBC. Mulroney told the outlet that her mother first started sending shoeboxes filled with necessities and goodies to homeless shelters in Montreal, which inspired her to turn it into an official charity in Toronto, along with her sisters-in-law.

It's no surprise that Markle and Mulroney are such good pals, considering they are both involved in charity work! Markle has used her platform as an actress to advocate for a variety of organizations, including World Vision, Myna Mahila Foundation, and the United Nations, as noted by Harper's Bazaar. Markle is surely grateful to have such a good friend helping her plan her big day, and it will be so exciting to see how everything comes together.