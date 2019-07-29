Former Vice President Joe Biden has his sights set on getting back into the White House, this time as president if he wins the Democratic party's nomination. Now that he is hot on the 2020 campaign trail, people are getting familiar (again) with Biden and all of those details about his life, personal and political. Surely, first-time voters or inquisitive minds would probably want to know more about Joe's wife, Jill Biden.

The former second lady has been by her husband's side since the very beginning. She's a teacher, advocate, and has been a loyal champion for her husband for more than 40 years. She's been through it all with him, to say the least — they've experienced their fair share of success and a large amount of grief, together. And it takes a very strong woman to get through it all.

Biden told ABC News in 2010 that their relationship is "no great love story," but some would argue the opposite. In 1972, Biden's first wife — and mother to his three kids: sons Beau and Hunter, and daughter, Naomi — Neilia, died in a car accident right after he got elected to Senate. Naomi also died in the crash. Just five years later, in 1977, Biden met college senior Jill Jacobs through his brother, according to Vogue. Biden proposed to Jill five separate times before they got married, with urging from his two young sons at the time, according to TIME.

Jill said yes. And, to be cliché, the rest is history.

The couple got married in 1977, and went on a family honeymoon including Biden's two sons, according to Vogue. Jill gave birth to her only child with Biden — daughter, Ashley Blazer — in 1981.

Since beginning her life with Biden, Jill has been on quite the ride. She's had an extensive career in education, earning her doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in 2007, and teaching writing in community colleges and high schools since the late '70s, according to The Oprah Magazine. During her time as the Second Lady, from 2008 to 2016, Jill worked to bring attention to the sacrifices of military families and highlight the importance of community colleges, all while teaching full-time at a community college. This is some major experience that she could bring back to the White House.

Not to mention, Jill has been described as Biden's "greatest asset", according to Vogue, which is a pretty amazing compliment.

Throughout the course of his campaign, people should keep an eye out for Jill, who is the silent (but powerful) one in their relationship. "In many ways, Joe's temperament and mine complement each other," Jill wrote in her 2019 memoir, Where The Light Enters, according to CNN. "He tends to pull me out of my shell and I tend to keep him grounded. He's affectionate enough for the both of us."

In spite of being on the campaign trail many times before, Jill is just a little reluctant this time around. She told Vogue in April that she's just a little scared. "I don't think you can ever be ready for it," she said. "I think Joe and I are used to the criticism, maybe, but I'm hoping they don't criticize my kids."

It's likely that this campaign trail will be just as much of a whirlwind for the Bidens. But with all of the highs and lows throughout their life together, they're clearly strong enough to take on another election, especially since they have each other.