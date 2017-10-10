Who Is Jordyn Woods? Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Has A Lot Going For Her
Even reality stars have besties. Kylie Jenner's longtime BFF has made multiple appearances on both Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is a co-star on Life of Kylie, and is often featured on Jenner's Instagram page. But just who is Jordyn Woods? She has proven herself to be a true pal to Jenner and a successful woman all on her own.
At a World Smile Day celebration that benefitted Smile Train, a children's charity for kids with cleft lips and palets, Woods discussed her friendship with Jenner. She shared how close the two of them are and what their relationship means to her, according to People:
A reporter also asked Woods about Jenner's pregnancy at the Smile Day event, but she wouldn't give anything away. When asked if she thought she would be a god mom to Jenner's child, Woods responded, according to People:
A representative for Jenner has not responded to Romper's request regarding whether the pregnancy rumors are true.
She also said she has yet to receive any formal requests to be a godmother. Woods also declined to comment about what kind of parent Jenner might be to any future children. She has clearly decided to stick to girl code and isn't going to spill on her BFF's personal business. Aside from her affiliation with the Kardashian-Jenner family, there's quite a bit to learn about Woods.
Woods is a successful professional model and she told New York Magazine that her agent found her on Instagram. Since then, Woods has also spoken at length about her decision to enter the modeling world. She told Teen Vogue that it is her way of promoting body positivity among young women:
As a model, Woods has been labeled plus-size, a title that can be frustrating for people who are part of the body-positivity movement (because of what seems to be a reluctance to use or fear of the word "fat"). Woods, however, told Teen Vogue thats she sees it as a positive thing:
Much like Jenner and her sisters, Woods's career is guided by her "momager" Elizabeth Woods. Elizabeth is a a talent manager, brand manager, and photographer who works for Mixed Image Media and Woods Marketing Group, according to Heavy. The two are also seriously cute and seem to have a very close relationship. Woods posted the photo below on Instagram, captioning it that her mom is her #WomanCrushWednesday.
The Kardashian-Jenners aren't the only famous fam that the model is close with. Jaden Smith and Woods have been friends since Smith was just a few days old, according to Heavy. She even reportedly calls Will Smith her "uncle." OK, I'm officially jealous.
Overall, Woods is an interesting young woman who keeps some famous company and spreads an important message of self-acceptance to her contemporaries. Even if Jenner has yet to officially ask her to stand in as godmother, she would make a great choice for one. Talk about #SquadGoals.
