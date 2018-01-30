Who Is Josiah Duggar? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The 'Counting On' Star

The Duggar family is one of the most watched families on television and their brood is constantly growing. Recently, fans have grown even more curious about Josiah Duggar and who he is outside of the show after he revealed he's officially courting someone new. His reality television journey started on 17 Kids and Counting. Then the show became 19 Kids and Counting and now several of his siblings star on the TLC's Counting On. So, naturally, fans are eager for an update.

After the Duggar Family Website announced on Jan. 23 that 21-year-old Duggar is now courting Lauren Swanson, every Duggar fan on the planet wanted to know all the details. Duggar and Swanson, 18, are currently getting to know more about each other in their courtship. Duggar revealed in a video on his family's website how he officially asked Swanson to be his girl. "I came up behind her at a meal while she was hanging out with some of my siblings and surprised her. [I] sat down and asked her, ‘You wanna move to the next level, from friendship to courtship?’" he explained.

Fortunately for Duggar, Swanson agreed to a courtship, which means they cannot kiss, hug, or hold hands. They also have to be chaperoned on their dates. Unlike modern dating, a courtship for the Duggars involves many rules of modesty, according to TODAY.

Now fans have learned that Duggar is the latest of the family to enter into a courtship, what else is there to know about him? Turns out, there's quite a bit.

This Isn't His First Courtship

TLC on YouTube

In 2015, Duggar was in a courtship with someone other than Swanson, according to Us Weekly. Duggar was previously in a four-month courtship with Marjorie Jackson and Duggar's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar confirmed the split news on Facebook, writing:

Both Josiah and Marjorie have enjoyed getting to know each other and to build their friendship over the past months ... A few weeks ago Marjorie and Josiah agreed to end their courtship, keeping in step with what they believe the Lord’s will is. Both are thankful for the time getting to know each other, and their families continue to enjoy each other’s company and close friendship.

The Hollywood Gossip reported that Jackson and Duggar had known each other as children, growing up in church together.

He Has His Pilot's License

Last spring, Duggar talked about how he got his pilot's license, as reported by In Touch Weekly. He said that his brother John Duggar also flies and that he got to learn with him as well.

He Says Swanson's Family Has The Same Goals As His Family

Duggar has reportedly been friends with Swanson for years, according to the Duggar Family website. E! News reported that it was actually after spending time with Swanson's family that Duggar realized they shared the same goals. This is what made him decide he wanted to court Swanson, according to E! News.

And, now that the couple is courting, Duggar said they have their own goals together, "learning about each other, with the goal of marriage in mind."

At Age 7, Duggar Broke His Arm Climbing a Tree

TLC on YouTube

According to Adventures in Odyssey Wiki, Duggar broke his arm at the young age of 7 and the injury occurred after climbing a tree in cowboy boots. But, this isn't the worst injury a Duggar family member has endured. In 2011, BabyCenter reported that Duggar's brother Jason suffered a 12-foot fall into an orchestra pit and his fall was featured on 19 Kids and Counting. Fortunately, Jason Duggar wasn't more seriously injured, but you can see the scary footage in the above video.

He's Into DIY Projects

In an interview posted on the Duggar Family website, Duggar talks about his interest in DIY projects and fixing things. He and brother Joseph enjoy buying cars, restoring them and then selling them. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Duggar and some of his siblings also flip houses. Real estate runs in the family, as dad Jim Bob works in the field, along with brother Joseph. In Touch Weekly reported in 2016, that Duggar was also acquiring a real estate license and was working for his father.

He's Pro-Life & His Beliefs Align With His Family's

On Oct. 1, 2017, Duggar posted the above photo on his Instagram account. The picture shows Duggar holding a sign that reads, "Abortion Kills Children." And with the photo, Duggar posted the following caption:

Standing with thousands of pro-life individuals throughout the country today in the #lifechain. Pray for people in crisis situations and pray for our nation!

Duggar is clearly pro-life and values the same beliefs as his family. Duggar's sister Joy-Anna came under fire when her husband, Austin Forsyth, was photographed holding the same sign in October 2017 as well, according to Wetpaint.

With Duggar entering into a courtship, as reported by People, it might not be too long before fans start hearing wedding bells.

