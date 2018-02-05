Who Is Justin Timberlake Selfie Boy? The Halftime Star Wasn’t Even The Scheduled Performer

Justin Timberlake is an internationally famous pop star. At Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, he performed a (half-posthumous) duet with Prince, a legitimate legend. But all anyone can talk about is a scene-stealing young man who didn't even get credit for accidentally headlining the event. So who is the Justin Timberlake selfie boy, and why is the internet so thoroughly entranced with him? There's no word just yet, but I'm reasonably sure that he and his parents will be Skyping in to the Today show no later than Wednesday morning.

More to come...