California Sen. Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign has quickly picked up steam in the weeks following the first 2020 Democratic debate on June 27. And as the politician continues to capture nationwide attention, folks are beginning to take note of one of her super fans, Douglas Emhoff, who just so happens to be Kamala Harris' husband.

While Harris hasn't made her marriage or personal life a central component of her campaign, folks are beginning to notice her husband. But it's not Emhoff's presence on stage at rallies and campaign events that has people talking — it's his social media presence. Emhoff is an active Harris 2020 supporter online, and he's a self-described Harris "stan," a descriptor he put in his Twitter bio.

Speaking of Twitter, Emhoff often shares tidbits about himself via the platform. "Hmmm, who am I? Just a guy who loves and supports his wife @KamalaHarris and her career," Emhoff recently tweeted in response to a CNN segment about him. And in another tweet posted late last month, Emhoff penned a 155 character love letter to Harris, writing, "Dear ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩: I love you, I believe in you, and I'm so proud of you. The whole country is going to see what I get to see everyday. You are amazing."

Yep, I think it's safe to say Emhoff has Harris' back.

Of course, there are other things to note about Emhoff's life outside of his famous wife. According to Oprah magazine, Emhoff was born in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from The University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 1990 before eventually getting into entertainment litigation. A decade after graduating, Emhoff and a fellow University of Southern California alum opened their own firm in Beverly Hills, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. Six years later, however, Emhoff's firm would be acquired by the law firm Venable, the entertainment outlet reported.

These days, Emhoff is a partner at DLA Piper Law Firm, where, according to the firm's website, he represents "large domestic and international corporations and some of today's highest profile individuals and influencers in complex business, real estate and intellectual property litigation disputes." According to DLA Piper, Emhoff practices in both California and Washington, D.C.

While Harris and Emhoff's love story is certainly a cute one, it didn't begin until 2013, when a friend set them up on a blind date, as Harris noted in her book, The Truths We Hold. But while a number of blind dates can be duds, this one was a success. Harris revealed in her book that the morning after her date with Emhoff, he emailed her his availability for the next few months with a note stating that he was "too old to play games."

In April 2014, Harris, then California's attorney general, announced she and Emhoff had gotten engaged after "about a year" of dating, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. At the time, Harris described Emhoff as "incredibly smart" and as having "the best sense of humor," the outlet reported. Four months later, The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Harris and Emhoff were married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California in a ceremony that Harris' sister officiated.

Emhoff has two children from a previous relationship who are, according to a March 2018 interview Harris did with Vogue, close to their stepmother. In fact, she told the magazine that they call her their "S-Mamala." While neither of Emhoff's children have been seen on the campaign trail yet, family time is clearly important to Emhoff. In March, he tweeted about taking time off from Harris' campaign to spend a "daddy/daughter spring break weekend" in DC. Aww.

It's not immediately clear if Emhoff will continue practicing law if Harris is elected in 2020. But for now, he's content to provide his Twitter followers with a behind-the-scenes look at Harris' presidential campaign while being an active and vocal hype man for his preferred presidential candidate: his wife.