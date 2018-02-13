Let's be honest, the only thing better than The Bachelor is a Bachelor spinoff. Spinoffs don't take themselves quite as seriously, and honestly the whole experience looks like a lot more fun. Which is why I'm busy educating myself about all the contestants on The Bachelor: Winter Games, since many of them are from the international factions of the show. So who is Laura on The Bachelor: Winter Games? She's a Bachelor U.K. star who was last seen on the show back in 2011. That's even before Arie was part of the franchise.

You may be wondering who she is and what she's like in real life and whether or not she'll overtake some of our old American favorites in terms of beloved Bachelor characters. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find any evidence of what she was like on the show, aside from one news item about the show that said she asked The Bachelor to carry her up the stairs. After a fair bit of sleuthing, however, I've been able to find plenty of evidence of her on the internet and social media. Aside from just being a former Bachelor contestant, Laura (her full name is Laura Blair) is also known as the London Fashion Girl, with not only her own blog and YouTube channel, but a handy Instagram account as well.

The first thing to note here is that Laura's Instagram is gorgeously curated. All of her images stay in the same clear, bright color palette, and show off her beautiful sense of style. Please come to my closet and help me, London Fashion Girl. But she also may have given a sneaky shout out to The Bachelor: Winter Games in this post from November:

"Spending some quality time with my main man before I disappear on my Christmas adventure," she captioned the photo (in which you may notice she is wearing the same hat from her official ABC photo).

While I have a natural distrust of fashion bloggers because I'm always convinced they're trying to sell me something I can neither afford nor pull off credibly, I have to say I'm a huge fan of Laura's blog and YouTube channel. The tagline for her brand is "A price tag doesn't define you, style does." While I'm not sure that my personal style (unwashed hair and hoodie circa 2005) really defines me, I'm glad to know that Laura believes in affordable clothes. She posts fashion rundowns with clothes from places like Zara and BooHoo which I love because those are places I can afford.

Laura Blair on YouTube

Another really interesting thing about Laura's blog is a certain post entitled "It's Not You, It's Me" or "Why I'm Done with Dating." It's possible that this means she somehow did not find the love of her life on The Bachelor: Winter Games. Or it could mean that she is just trying to throw us all off her scent and make me believe that she didn't find love on the show. In all honesty I hope she finds love because her blog says things like "It's more important that women like my handbag than men like my ass." Can I get an amen?

I'm extremely excited to see what Laura is like now that she'll be making her Bachelor in the U.S. Her own time on the British version of the show was so long ago, it doesn't seem to have much to do with her life these days at all. Laura's success as a fashion blogger is all her own, and I really can't wait to see how she vibes with some of my favorite Bach stars. Maybe she'll get together with Eric Bigger or Dean Unglert. Or maybe she'll become best friends with Bibiana, which would make me happiest of all. We won't have to wait long to find out.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.