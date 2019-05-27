If you ask me, one of the cheesier, sometimes better, parts of The Bachelor franchise happens with the live act. You know what I'm talking about. The leading man or woman "surprises" their contestant with a romantic concert that has a full crowd of fans waiting for them. It happens nearly every season at Hannah's is no different. So who is Lukas Graham? The Bachelorette crew picked a seriously swoon-worthy performer.

This is about to get complicated so hang with me a sec: Lukas Graham isn't only the front man, but the monikor also represents the band as a whole. Think Dave Matthews Band. The band includes Lukas — also known as "Luke the Duke" — on vocals, Mark Falgren (aka "Lovestick") on drums, and Magnus Larsson (aka "Magnum") on bass. There were others in and out over the years, but the core three have remained the same. In an interview with radio DJ and East Coast TV Correspondent for DISH Studio, Ralphie Avera, Graham commented on the band name saying, “I write the lyrics. I write the songs," he said. "It’s my experience as a human being on this planet Earth that is being portrayed on the record. So, it’s natural that it’s my name. And, my name is prettier."

You may have heard their catchy '15 song, "7 Years," on the radio — the single that catapulted the band to the top of the charts and worldwide fame. It's one of the longest running hits on the Vodafone Big Top 40 chart — of all time. The 31-year-old singer describes their genre-mashed music as "ghetto pop," which you have to experience to fully understand.

Appearing on The Bachelorette, as cool as it seems, isn't where Lukas Graham got their start. Graham spoke to Rolling Stone back in Dec. about his unique upbringing in the Copenhagen anarchist community of squatters, Christiania, saying, "I was born in a neighborhood with no street lights, no police force. I was taught [that] if you see the police, walk the other way." In another interview with Rolling Stone two years prior, he talked of the effects of his small neighborhood (with approximately 800 people). Drugs and alcohol were the norm by age 12, and staying out of trouble was harder than getting into it. He joined the school choir to stay focused in school and I guess it worked. If you're not impressed yet, he also studied law to beat the systemic gang violence in his childhood neighborhoods. Seriously good choice, Bach fam.

Men's Health made a list of all this season's celebrity guests to look forward to, which include Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, basketball players, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, and fellow artist, Jake Owen. Of all of those, Lukas Graham is one of the most notable. Listen to one song, and you'll be hooked. It doesn't matter if Hannah's into them when she takes one lucky man on the "surprise" concert date, because the father of one has a lot of other things to be thankful for, as seen below:

Now that you know a little more about Lukas, the next episode will be that much more exciting. Plus, if you check out most of his performances, they're usually done shirtless. So, in case you need any more persuading to tune in, there's that.