There's a change happening in the Teen Mom OG world. As Farrah Abraham is no longer a part of the hit series, another mom is stepping into the spotlight. So, who is Mackenzie McKee, Abraham's reported replacement on Teen Mom OG? Diehard fans of the Teen Mom franchise might know of McKee already, but if you haven't yet, turns out that she has a pretty interesting story.

In case you missed it, Abraham is reportedly leaving Teen Mom OG after she filed a lawsuit against several people involved in the production of Teen Mom, E! News reported. So now, according to E! News, MTV has hired a new star to fill Abraham's shoes, and her name is Mackenzie McKee. The 23-year-old has actually been around for a while in the MTV reality show world and has lived a good portion of her life on camera. As she prepares to make her premiere on Teen Mom OG, McKee will probably look back to her Teen Mom 3 days, which she starred on in 2013.

But, before we delve into just who McKee is, let's talk about why she's getting on the show in the first place. Abraham is reportedly suing an MTV executive, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Abraham is alleging that executive producer Morgan J. Freeman insulted her during a meeting and "in a lawsuit, she says Freeman harassed, humiliated and degraded her doing porn," according to TMZ. Romper's request for comment from the network regarding Abraham's allegations was not immediately returned.

Now though, Abraham's run on Teen Mom OG has come to an end and McKee is ready to step into place and here's what you need to know about the newest face to the series.

She Was On A Show Before Teen Mom 3 mackenzietaymckee on Instagram As E! News reported, McKee was first on 16 & Pregnant when she found out she was expecting her first child, Gannon, with her then-boyfriend, Josh McKee in 2011. In the show, McKee was just a cheerleader from Miami, Oklahoma, and let viewers in to see how she grew into the mother she is today. It's unclear whether McKee still lives in Oklahoma, although her appearance on Teen Mom OG will probably clear that up.

She Got Married In 2013 mackenzietaymckee on Instagram McKee married Josh McKee on Aug. 17, 2013, according to Us Weekly, and the two seem to be quite happy together. Per Us Weekly, the wedding seems to have been quite a party, as "the couple exchanged vows in front of 200 guests, including six bridesmaids and six groomsmen."

They Have More Than One Child mackenzietaymckee on Instagram McKee and her husband have three children: 6-year-old son Gannon, 4-year-old daughter Jaxie, and baby boy Broncs. And McKee often shares sweet moments with her kids and family on Instagram, but also posts pretty often about them on her Twitter account.