In a January 2017 episode of TLC's Sister Wives, Mariah Brown, the only child of Kody and his first wife Meri, came out as a lesbian to the family, who was generally supportive despite their fundamentalist Mormon faith. She met someone soon after and they have been in a very social media-friendly relationship ever since. So fans of the show may be wondering: who is Mariah's girlfriend on Sister Wives? Well, for one thing, they're not just girlfriends anymore. They're engaged! Mariah proposed at this year's Women's March in Washington, DC — an homage, she told People, to the start of their relationship.

"We had just started dating when we came for the first time two years ago and it was such a special time for us that I wanted to propose there," Mariah said. Audrey tearfully said yes and the pair made the big announcement on Instagram a few weeks later. Mariah is the fifth Brown sibling to get engaged.

Audrey and Mariah first met at Westminster College, where Audrey majored in marketing with a minor in sociology. Mariah confessed in her People interview that she'd had a crush on Audrey for more than a year before they finally started dating. (And she introduced her to the Browns just three weeks into their official relationship.)

From the looks of their personal websites, it seems like the couple may be trying to build up a queer-inclusive wellness and lifestyle brand. According to a recent Instagram post, Audrey has gotten really into CrossFit over the past year, too. She's been super open about her past struggles with depression and disordered eating, sharing in another post that she once cut her pants size in half in just a month and a half. Wrote Audrey:

Over the months, my friends noticed something was up and they helped me through so much of that trauma. To them, I couldn’t say thank you enough. Then Mariah came around and helped me get through the nitty gritty everyday stuff that many people never saw. Thanks to these amazing people in my life, I started to live life again as I wanted to. Slowly, I started eating and overcoming my eating disorder. I took my life back. Since then, I have gained the weight (and more) since before my journey started. And I’m proud of myself. I’m not saying everyday is easy or I don’t wish I was smaller but I’m proud of myself for not letting my trauma and eating disorder take over my life.

Mariah features prominently in most of Audrey's posts and vice versa. It's clear that the two share everything together and are super excited about their budding love story.

After graduating college last year, the couple spent the summer in Las Vegas, where the Brown family has resided since 2011, before moving to Chicago together to strike out on their own. Mariah is enrolled in grad school at Loyola University while Audrey works in graphic design and maintains the couple's LuLaRoe business, according to her Instagram bio. They also have two dogs and are well on their way to building an extremely adorable family.