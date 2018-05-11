As the date of the royal wedding draws near, plenty of people would give anything to watch the spectacle firsthand. But it looks like one member of the Markle family will not attend the nuptials: Meghan's brother. In fact, Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. has been publicly outspoken and negative about her upcoming marriage to Prince Harry. It looks like Meghan and her half-brother have a somewhat complicated relationship.

First, who is Thomas Markle Jr.? Meghan Markle has two older half-siblings from her dad's side of the family, Samantha Grant and Tom. Tom Markle Jr., 51, lives in Oregon, and he has two sons, according to The Daily Mail.

In March of this year, Tom confirmed that he did not have an invitation (that he knew of) to Meghan and Harry's wedding in an exclusive 2018 interview with the Daily Mail, and he has continued to speak out against this perceived slight in the weeks leading up to the nuptials.

In fact, Tom blamed his half-sister for snubbing his family in an April 2018 interview with the Daily Mirror. "She is giving the greatest performance of her life. She is acting phoney," he said. He claims she lost touch with her family and roots after becoming a star in Hollywood.

The scrutiny brought about by his famous half-sister has apparently weighed on the man. Because of the international interest in Meghan, Tom claimed he has reportedly been hounded by media interest in his daily life, causing him to move three times and even lose work, he revealed to In Touch Weekly.

But the bad blood doesn't stop there. Tom Markle Jr hand wrote a letter to Prince Harry on what appears to be a yellow legal pad, as shown in In Touch Weekly. So there's that. "It's not to (sic) late. Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you. As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history," he wrote, blasting Meghan for bankrupting their father, then warning the prince of her potential negative influence on the royal family's heritage. Tom didn't even wait for the "speak now or forever hold your peace" line. He shared his objections to the marriage well in advance of the wedding itself.

But it looks like the elder Markle experienced a change of heart very recently. In a just-published follow-up letter to Meghan, Tom recounts family memories and holidays together, as shared with In Touch. Then he admits to being an imperfect person. "But it’s not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family," he wrote. "It can still be a royal wedding family reunion." Time will tell whether he actually gets that much-desired invitation in the end.

So is Meghan a mean sister, or is Tom just taking shots at his half-sister out of jealousy? There is undoubtably more to the Markle family story on both sides. That said, most all family dynamics are too nuanced and difficult to fairly judge from afar, but it looks like a certain amount of tension remains between the siblings.

From all reports, it appears that Meghan is estranged from both of her half-siblings, neither of whom are expected to attend the wedding, according to People. At least 600 other people are invited to the royal wedding, however. For her part, Meghan Markle has not publicly addressed her family's misgivings about the union and her marriage to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 is set to go no matter how her half-brother feels. As it should.