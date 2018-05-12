In one week, American actress Meghan Markle will wed her fiancé Prince Harry in front of 600 esteemed guests and millions of people from all over the world who tune into their televised broadcast. But it won't be the first time that Markle will put on a wedding dress and take the aisle — in 2011, she married a movie producer named Trevor Engelson, according to Good Housekeeping. So, Prince Harry might be a little more high profile than most people, which is why people are probably wondering who Trevor Engelson is, in light of Markle's second wedding.

While Prince Harry might be a household name, Engelson, who is 41 years old, according to Good Housekeeping, and was born in New York, according to The Sun, isn't necessarily that — although you might be a little familiar with his work. Like Markle, who has acted in films and on the TV series, Suits, Engelson also works in Hollywood — but you probably have not seen his face before. Instead of being in front of the camera, Engelson is a television and film producer with the company, Underground Films, and a Los Angeles, California based manager, according to Us Weekly, with a pretty impressive list of credits to his name.

Engelson has helped films like Remember Me, All About Steve, and License To Wed get to the big screen with his role as a producer, according to the Internet Movie Data Base. If you're a bigger fan of TV, Engelson also has credits there, too. Engelson helped produce the FX series, Snowfall, and the 2018 TV reboot of Heathers, airing on the Paramount Network. So something must be working, especially since ngelson also has two projects in development, according to IMDB.

Now that you know the basics about Engelson and his career, you're probably a little more interested in Engelson's personal life, or, let's be honest, his relationship with Markle. But unlike most people who keep up with social media, Engelson is quite noticeably absent from platforms — probably to keep a low profile. Because of this, you can tell that Engelson wants to keep his private life private — and when he married Markle in 2011, according to Town & Country, it was unlikely that he thought this would ever be happening. Because of that, people have to respect his decisions to lay low.

But it's only right that people are naturally curious, and there are quite a few things about Engelson and his relationship with Markle that are still public. As previously stated, before the couple married in 2011 at a destination wedding in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Town & Country, they had been dating for six years prior — although it is a little unclear how they met, according to Good Housekeeping, they did meet before she scored her big break on the show, Suits, according E! News.

Although it took the couple quite a bit of time to wed, they did end up splitting apart in 2013, according to Us Weekly. But unlike some messy Hollywood breakups and divorces, when Markle and Engelson broke up, they "quietly split," according to Us Weekly, citing "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for their split, according E! News, although the real reasoning behind their spit is entirely unclear, according to Good Housekeeping.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In spite of producing some high profile TV series and films, Engelson doesn't spend as much time in the spotlight. And because of this, once his he and Markle separated, he continued to lay low. But that isn't to say that Engelson isn't currently working or thinks that he has something to say. In September 2017, it was announced that Engelson was working on a fictional comedy about a divorcee whose ex-wife marries a prince in the Royal Family, according to Deadline. Sound familiar?

Although Markle might be in one of the biggest high profile relationships in the world, Engelson is clearly comfortable with being out of the spotlight — and that is perfectly OK.