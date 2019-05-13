Hannah has 30 guys to contend with on her season of The Bachelorette, and I think we're all having trouble remembering everyone's names. However one guy did stand out to me, so I'm wondering, who is Mike on The Bachelorette?

Well, according to his official bio on ABC's website, he's a "city boy who loves to get down and dirty." That makes him a pretty great candidate to be the yin to Hannah's yang. She may be a country girl, but I already know she's definitely not afraid to get dirty and speak her mind.

But Mike is so much more than just a guy from the city. The 31-year-old project manager is an avid traveler — he's been to 30 countries. He's not afraid of adventure, but he has his limits — he told ABC that he's terrified of going skydiving with Hannah. Um, Mike? Have you watched the show before? When you tell the producers your biggest fear you basically guarantee that if you make it far enough — you'll be facing it.

I have faith that Mike will be able to face his fear if he needs to. He's an Air Force Vet who wants to learn parkour and goes to trampoline parks. This makes his fear of skydiving a bit confounding because trampolines involve jumping very high and parkour is a form of free-running that involves moving past "obstacles in a man-made or natural environment through the use of running, vaulting, jumping, climbing, rolling, and other movements in order to travel from one point to another in the quickest and most efficient way possible without the use of equipment." Yeah — that sounds extremely terrifying, but to each their own I guess.

So now would be the point where I dig into Mike's Instagram for some really personal, less polished clues about this candidate vying for Hannah's heart — but he deleted his account. (A very smart, mature choice if you want to try and infer anything from that).

Hannah has grown up a lot since the first one-on-one date of Colton's season when she couldn't stammer out a toast. She was on the Ellen Degeneres show shortly after she was announced as the Bachelorette and told the comedian she was looking for "just a good human."

She explained, "Ultimately I want at the end of this to know that they know me — and know every part of me and not just some version of myself that I like packaged together and was like 'do you like this?'" She continued, "And I think I've done that in the past."

Hannah told Degeneres that now she wants her future husband to see "the good and the bad and I want that in return." That's how you get a real relationship out of a reality show, girl!

I confess Hannah wasn't my pick to be the next Bachelorette. But I've seen her grow so much even just as she's promoting the show. Based on her requirements for a mate, I predict she'll end up with someone honest who she can be her sometimes goofy sometimes beastly (her word not mine) self around. That means Mike is just as much in contention as the other 29 guys as long as he's there for the right reasons. Fans will just have to wait and see if he's Hannah's choice at the end.