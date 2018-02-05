Who Is Nick Foles’ Wife? Tori Moore Was Also A College Athlete

As the first half of Super Bowl LII came to an end, and the Philadelphia Eagles walked off the field with a 22-12 lead on the New England Patriots, many viewers were probably surprised that the underdogs were up. Who knows? Maybe quarterback Nick Foles could carry his team to a Super Bowl win, after all. The football star's wife would certainly tell you that's going to happen. But who is Nick Foles' wife? Tori Moore is apparently the Eagles' biggest fan. She's also a former volleyball player for the University of Arizona, according to Elite Daily.

Apparently, the athletic duo were college sweethearts, the publication reported. Tori was a setter for the University of Arizona volleyball team at the same time Nick played football there. And did I mention the story of Nick and Tori's first meeting is one for the books? Because seriously, these guys are too cute. "She was the first person I actually ever saw at the University of Arizona. I was going to my [football] physical. I remember walking down the stairs and thinking, 'Wow, this might be the most gorgeous person I've ever seen,'" Foles told Press of Atlantic City back in 2014. "But when you're at the University of Arizona, everybody's always talking about the women there." Foles continued:

We didn't date in college, but we were in the same group of friends and we became really good friends. It was one of those things where at some point the good Lord took the shades off both our eyes, and we just started talking and it grew into something that was always there, but we never knew it. It's crazy. I couldn't be more happy.

Not only are Nick and Tori Foles freaking adorable, but they're obviously totally there for each other. Tori was actually diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) in 2013,, which ultimately led to a diagnosis of Lyme Disease. In a blog post she wrote for The Increase Women, Tori opened up about her health struggles. "For me, this illness has been a journey of faith, hope, and trust in the process that God has set out for me," she wrote. "Through my writing and my blog, I hope to be able to give some perspective on how to view difficult situations and help inspire people to find purpose in what they are going through."

Tori and Nick got married in April 2014, and they had their first child together in 2017 — a daughter named Lily.

"That's the most important thing when I think about this journey and everything," he said. "When I get home, I get to see her and I get to see my wife. And I see her in my wife, in just her face and her mannerisms. That's what it's about. And I know every time I step onto the field, everything that I do, there's going to be some day that she wants to look and know who her daddy was and what he did. And that gives you a little extra juice to go out here — whenever you're tired, whenever you're doing it — and doing things the right way. I think about that. Because I know she's going to grow up, and I want her to be proud of her daddy."

