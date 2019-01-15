After a wildly successful (and controversy-riddled) first season in 2001, Fox's Temptation Island suffered disappointing ratings in Seasons 2 and 3, leading to an eventual cancelation in 2003. But it's a new era with a whole new bevy of temptations, thanks to social media, so USA Network revived the almost two-decades-old show for a reboot. And viewers are probably dying to know: who's on the Temptation Island cast? Presumably, the series has learned from its mistakes and performed more thorough background checks on its couples this go-round. (One Temptation Island Season 1 couple famously got kicked off the show after production learned that they actually had kids together.)

The reboot's couples have pretty diverse relationships, from high school sweethearts, to on-again-off-again lovers, to a couple who met at the gym. But the one thing they all have in common is that they're at a ~crossroads~ in their relationship. Basically, they're all at the point where they want to commit to each other fully, but something is holding each of them back. Temptation Island takes them to Maui, where they get split up and placed in separate digs with 24 single men and women who also happen to be looking for love. Here's more on the couples trying to test their commitment.

Evan & Kaci John Tsiavis/USA Network Evan and Kaci are from Los Angeles and have been dating on and off since high school. They've been exclusive for the past five years, but, in one sense, having already been open in their relationship sets them up to perform well in this environment. One of the things they're hoping is that this experience will satisfy Evan's curiosity about ~what else is out there~. According to their couple's bio, "Kaci is ready for marriage and motherhood, and while Evan says he is too, he just can't bring himself to get down on one knee."

Javen & Shari John Tsiavis/USA Network Javen and Shari are also high school sweethearts who hail from San Francisco. They've been together for eight years, but have already had to overcome one instance of cheating, when Javen was unfaithful during college. Shari has had trouble moving past the incident and has felt insecure in their bond ever since. But Javen actually wants Shari to go out and have experiences with other men, since she's only ever been with him. I fear the worst for them.

John & Kady John Tsiavis/USA Network John and Kady met on Bumble and have been together for three years. According to their couple's bio, the two "balance each other out and push one another to be the best versions of themselves. However, Kady constantly questions John’s masculinity and has always wanted an 'Alpha guy.'" They thought they were ready for marriage all throughout dating, but now that it's actually time to commit, they both find themselves hesitating. I somehow don't think that coming to a place called "Temptation Island" is the best way to work out masculine ideals, but more power to these two for trying!