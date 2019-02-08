Long billed as music’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards are always a spectacle of performance and self-expression. That shouldn’t be any different this year with the lineup of artists the Recording Academy has slated for the show. So, who is performing at the 2019 Grammys? And what might we expect from the big show on Sunday?

The Academy has been rolling out announcements of performers over a period of weeks, but the list should be pretty much finalized by this point. First, it was announced that artists like Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, and Kacey Musgraves were in the lineup, according to Entertainment Weekly. Alicia Keys was also announced as the host of the night, as Rolling Stone reported.

Not long after, the next batch of performers was released by the Recording Academy. This list included J Balvin, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Ricky Martin, Maren Morris, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, Arturo Sandoval, and Young Thug. Dolly Parton was also announced as a headliner, gracing the Grammy stage for the first time since 2001, as Esquire reported. The queen of country will be performing songs from the Netflix film Dumplin’, which leaned heavily on her music.

The final group of artists was released by the Recording Academy on Feb. 6 and it included a team-up between Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson, according to Billboard, probably for the hit song “Shallow” from A Star is Born. Alongside the duo were included Chloe x Halle, Travis Scott. Dua Lipa with St. Vincent, and a special presentation of Aretha Franklin music from Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, and Andra Day.

But the producers of the show haven’t been able to pin down everyone they wanted to grace the stage. In a searing examination of the diversity problem within the Recording Academy and the Grammys, The News York Times revealed that Ken Ehrlich, longtime producer, had offered performance opportunities to Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino. All reportedly turned down the gig, according to CNN. "The fact of the matter is, we continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world," Ehrlich told The New York Times. "When they don't take home the big prize, the regard of the academy, and what the Grammys represent, continues to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad."

This year Ariana Grande has also bowed out of performing after a reported conflict with the producers over which song she would perform, according to Esquire and Complex. While she hoped to play “7 Rings,” she claims the show had something else in mind, which caused her to decline the opportunity entirely, according to CNN.

But the Grammys did have a few big scores this year, including Ricky Martin. The singer is back on the ceremony’s stage for the first time since his game-changing performance in 1999, which ushered in the Latin explosion, as Billboard reported. While the Grammys until that point had been a mostly staid event, Martin’s explosive energy that danced through the aisles was a welcome update to the show.

Since then the ceremony has become known for some of the most wild costumes and over-the-top performances of the year.

And you’ll get to see it all happening live this weekend. Catch the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.