It’s that wacky time of year, when all the hottest celebrities from music and movies come together for the MTV Movie and TV Awards. While getting to see who wins the awards is fun, it’s the over the top performances and the a-list presenters that pull people in year after year. So who is performing at the MTV Movie and TV Awards this year? It looks like it's going to be one amazing show.

Rather than having one performer on stage at a time, MTV usually gets acts to create unforgettable collaborative performances. This year, the awards show will feature a performance of “Anywhere” by Mustard and Nick Jonas, along with a medley of "The Kids Are Alright" and "Warrior" performed by Chloe x Halle.

If you aren’t familiar with Chloe x Halle, you’d be surprised to know that the duo consists of two young, super talented sisters, Chloe and Halle Bailey. The R&B team first gained national fame when they won the Radio Disney's Next Big Thing competition. Soon after, the duo was spotted on YouTube by the queen bee herself, Beyonce, and went on to make cameo appearances in her visual album, Lemonade. The sisters were eventually signed by Beyonce’s record label Parkwood, under which they released their single “The Kids Are Alright” earlier this year. Chloe and Halle were also the magical voices behind the song “Warrior”, which was featured on Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack.

Nick Jonas and Mustard will be performing their collaborative track “Anywhere.” Jonas, who was once part of The Jonas Brothers, has branched out and pursued what has turned out to be a highly successful solo music career, releasing chart topping hits like “Close” and “Home”. Rapper, DJ, and record producer, Mustard has produced tracks for some of the best names in hip hop, including 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj, and Tyga. This latest collaboration with Jonas is a house music-infused single, and it’s sure to get the crowd on their feet during the show.

Hilarious award winning actress and comedian, Tiffany Haddish, is set to host the awards show and she’ll most likely be bringing her infectious humor and lively personality to the show. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Haddish revealed that when hosting the awards, she might end up wearing the iconic white Alexander McQueen dress that she wore to the premiere of her movie Girl’s Trip, during her Saturday Night Live monologue, and when she presented on stage at the Oscars. She told Fallon:

“I’ve got to wear it multiple times because I need to get my money’s worth, and I haven’t been paid - not one time when I wore the dress, yet. I’ve been spending money every time, so I need to get paid - I’m probably going to wear it to the MTV Movie and TV Awards when I host that.”

The show has had some pretty historic performances in the past, including the 2010 performance of “California Girls” by Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg and the supercharged 2003 performance of "Moulin Rouge" by vocal powerhouses Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil Kim, Mya, and Patti Labelle. In 2014, Rihanna and Eminem gave an electric performance of their single “Monster”, which is undoubtedly one of the best MTV Movie Awards performances to date.

So with a ton of star presenters, including Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Zendaya, an amazingly talented and funny host, and two awesome performances from Nick Jonas and Mustard and Chloe x Halle, the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards are gearing up to be a spectacular show. So set your DVR’s and get your popcorn ready, because the show is set to air on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.