Keeping up the tradition of boasting a star-studded lineup to ring in the new year, the list of who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve might inspire you to have a laid-back celebration from the comfort of your sofa. Between Alanis Morissette and BTS, there's surely at least one performance in store to please the whole family as you count down the last moments of 2019.

Since 1973, people have rung in the new year with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Even after the legendary TV host's death in 2012, the show has continued to attract viewers from all over, with Ryan Seacrest taking over the hosting duties in 2006, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. And each year, musicians help usher in the new year with memorable and exciting performances.

So who can you expect this year? On Tuesday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m., viewers can watch the following musicians perform live:

BTS

Post Malone

Sam Hunt

Alanis Morissette and the cast of the Broadway musical, Jagged Little Pill

Paula Abdul

Kelsea Ballerini

Blanco Brown

Dan + Shay

Dua Lipa

Green Day

Ava Max

Megan Thee Stallion

Salt-n-Pepa

Anthony Ramos

Shaed

Jonas Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Usher

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

While Seacrest will be co-hosting the show from Times Square in New York City with actress Lucy Hale, the broadcast will actually visit several cities across the country. Ciara will be introducing different performers from a celebration across the nation in Los Angeles, California, while the Jonas Brothers will be performing from Miami. And Broadway legend Billy Porter will host the show from New Orleans.

So if you're not in the mood to go out and face the massive crowds on New Year's Eve this year, you'll surely be entertained as you ring in 2020 with this fun batch of performances on New Year's Rockin' Eve.