Dick Clark and his New Year’s Eve celebration from Times Square have been a tradition since the 1970s. It’s a night when some of the top artists of the era forego their own personal celebrations to entertain the masses — both in person and for millions watching on television. So who has the honors for the 2018 event? Who is performing on New Year’s Rockin' Eve this year?

The big name that will be headlining the event just before the ball drops this year is Christina Aguilera, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be the first time the singer has been at the event since 2007, THR reported, so she’ll be a big draw for fans.

The producer of the show, Mark Bracco, told Billboard that she’ll be performing a medley of all her top hits just before the ball drops. But the singer is also accompanied by a massive lineup of talent so everyone watching will have something to look forward to throughout the night.

Also performing from Times Square will be Dan + Shay, in their first appearance on the show, according to the event’s website. Bastille, and New Kids on the Block are also part of the East Coast feed of the night.

The big party is taking place on the West Coast though and it will be hosted by Ciara. According to Billboard, joining her in Hollywood are Camila Cabello, Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, Bazzi, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth, Weezer, and Shawn Mendes. There will be a couple of collaborations between those artists as well as a performance from Macklemore and Skylar Grey, according to the event's website.

And then just after the ball drops, Post Malone will check in with a performance from his tour stop in Brooklyn.

But let’s not forget the central time zone! Actress Lucy Hale has the hosting honors from New Orleans where she’ll be joined by performers like Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris, who will be performing her hit “The Middle,” according to Billboard.

Returning as the event’s main host again is Ryan Seacrest, joined by Jenny McCarthy in New York City, according to ABC 7. Seacrest joined the event in 2005 after Dick Clark suffered a stroke that impaired his speech in 2004, according to the Los Angeles Times. Immediately after Clark’s stroke, Regis Philbin took over the hosting duties to usher in 2005, but Clark returned alongside Seacrest the following year. Clark continued to appear on the show in a limited capacity until his death in 2012, but Seacrest has been the event’s primary face since he joined the lineup.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve isn’t the only option for viewing that night. If you’re celebrating at home you have the choice of flipping around to shows on NBC, Fox and CNN, according to Deadline. Carson Daly will be hosting with Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones on NBC’s New Year’s Eve. Performances scheduled include Jennifer Lopez, Bebe Rexha, Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Andy Grammer, Brett Young, Urban, and John Legend, according to Deadline.

Steve Harvey will be over on FOX, with performers including Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes, and Why Don’t We, according to FOX 26. Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be co-hosting again for CNN from Times Square, with Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon checking in from New Orleans.

If you’re looking for the classic, though, tune to ABC at 8 p.m. ET to see the now legendary broadcast and ring in the New Year.

