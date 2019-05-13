Season 15 of The Bachelorette is finally here and Hannah is fully ready to "roll tide" with the man of her dreams. After a disappointing Bachelor season with former NFL player, Colton Underwood, Hannah left the mansion with her head, and standards, held high. Fans have mad respect for a woman not willing to settle, or to feel like second best, which is why she gets the privilege of sorting through 30 available men, pining for her heart. Of those 30, who is Peter on The Bachelorette? This is one contestant that may challenge Hannah in all the best ways.

There isn't a lot of information available on the 27-year-old Westlake Village, California native. His official bio is about the only real source of social media presence, and believe me — I've looked. According to ABC, Peter is a pilot and he comes from a pilot family. Actually, his mom and dad met while his dad piloted and his mom was a flight attendant. Dare I say, it was a match made in the skies? Flying aside, Peter is an avid snowboarder, enjoys a good football game, and — get this — line dancing.

With a life motto of "you should live this life always expecting something great is about to happen to you," it's clear this guy is an onion with a ton of layers to peel back. Hannah might be just the gal to do it. And just FYI, but it looks like Peter is still living at home with his mom and dad, so that's definitely something Hannah will have to be cool with if these two are going to make it in the long haul.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The season premiere of Season 15 looks like a real banger. The addition of "Hannah's Angels" — aka Demi and Katie, also from Season 23 of The Bachelor — will be by Hannah's side. Well, technically, they'll be in a shady van with surveillance equipment. Naturally. It looks like they'll have a direct line into Hannah's ear, giving their insight on each contestant. There's no way any of this could possibly go awry, right?

I don't think "Alabama Hannah" will have any qualms about eliminating anyone who's not fully on board "the hot mess express," and she's earned that right. As a former pageant queen and Miss Alabama USA, she's accustomed to using that southern charm to carry herself with a certain level of sophistication — that is, until "Hannah Beast" comes out. It remains to be seen if Peter will be able to handle all of Hannah's quirks and personality traits, or if Peter is any good at finding love on TV at all. That's part of the fun and I expect Hannah will use all the awkward she has to bring out Peter's true self.

ABC/Ed Herrera

I wish there was more info out there about Peter, but he's either a private guy or just not into the internet and social media. In any case since he's a pilot I am banking on at least one flying date. Am I right?