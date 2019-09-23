On Sunday evening, the 2019 Emmy Awards featured a number of memorable acceptance speeches. One of them came from a relatively new face — at least for viewers at home who have never watched Fleabag. So, who is Phoebe Waller-Bridge?

The tall and charismatic Waller-Bridge took to the stage to accept the Emmy award for best actress in a comedy series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And she definitely kicked off her speech with a bang. "I find writing really, really hard and really painful," she told the audience. "But I'd like to say just honestly, from the bottom of my heart, that the reason that I do it is this," she said jokingly, while pointing to her award. "So it's made it all really worth it, guys."

If you're like me, though — knee-deep in diapers, tantrums, the school run, and just getting through the day — then you might not be familiar with Fleabag. If you're even more like me, then you absolutely have an Amazon Prime membership. So you can simply head on over to Amazon Video and check it out for yourself! That's right, Season 1 and Season 2 of Fleabag are included with Prime. And Phoebe-Waller Bridge just happens to be the creator, writer, and star of the British series.

The interesting thing about Fleabag is that Season 1 premiered back in 2016. (So it's not as new as I originally thought.) Three years later, the second season came out in Spring 2019 — and has taken off significantly. In fact, Fleabag went into the Emmy Awards on Sunday with an impressive 11 nominations, according to Indie Wire. So there was a pretty good chance viewers would be seeing Waller-Bridge onstage at some point accepting an award.

But where did this hilarious, multi-talented woman come from? Apparently, the British actress has some prominent roots, according to The Oprah Magazine. (Spoiler alert: She descends from individuals with titles like "Sir" and "Baronet.") Waller-Bridge has

More to come ...