During President Donald Trump's first State of the Union, he chose to highlight tax cuts, the Veteran Affairs Accountability Act, job growth, and a young man he aptly called a "young patriot." So, who is Preston Sharp? This impressive young man started a movement that continues to honor fallen soldiers.

Preston Sharp is a 12-year-old young man from Redding, California, and attending the 2018 State of the Union as First Lady Melania Trump's guest. But Sharp was an exceptional, determined, and accomplished young man way before Tuesday evening, and President Trump took it upon himself to highlight the young man's achievement's during his speech. After noticing that the grave sights of fallen soldiers didn't have American flags and/or markers, Sharp "organized the placement of more than 40,000 American flags and red carnations on soldiers graves as part of his goal to honor veterans in all 50 states and to challenge others to join the flag and flower challenge," said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, press secretary, on Monday. Sharp's mother, April, told local news organization KRCR in Feb. of 2017 that her son "began honoring veterans' graves with flags and flowers when he was just 10-years-old." As the president implied during his State of the Union speech, there's no age limit when it comes to patriotism.

