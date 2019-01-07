Rachel Brosnahan, star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, just won a Golden Globe for best actress in a series comedy or musical, and you might have found yourself wondering who the cutie she thanked during her speech is. Well, it was her husband, Jason Ralph, star of The Magicians on SYFY and certified #partnergoals. Obviously, Brosnahan deserves all the attention tonight for her well deserved win, but I'd personally like to know a bit more about who she's going to be celebrating with.

If Brosnahan's dashing date looked familiar, there's a good reason for it. You probably recognized Ralph from his years of work as an actor in Hollywood. He's had guest starring roles in some of televisions most popular series of the last decade, including Gossip Girl and Blue Bloods, according to his IMDb page, but he's most known for his roles on The Magicians which is based on the book series by Lev Grossman of the same name, and TV Land's Younger. Right now, Ralph stars in The Magicians, playing a young man who discovers he is a magician and goes on an epic adventure to another world, and audiences love the quirky charm he brings to the role.

It seems he brings this same charm to his relationship with Brosnahan, whom he has been dating since 2015, according to PopSugar. And if the sweet relationship they seem to have on the red carpet is a reflection of real life, they're smitten kittens to say the least. PopSugar reported that the pair met on the set of the WGN series Manhattan in 2015, and they've been an item ever since. However, the two are very quiet about their relationship, so you may not have even realized they were an item until they appeared at the Globes together despite being a fan of both (yes, this did happen to me).

Because of their private nature, Brosnahan and Ralph's relationship status hasn't always been clear, though. Like, we don't actually know if they're married or not. The two made no formal announcement about a change in their relationship status, but as People reported in September, Brosnahan is rumored to have started calling Ralph her husband at work, indicating the two wed in a secret ceremony, which is no easy feat in Hollywood.

YourTango also reported that the couple was spotted wearing rings on their left hands at the 2018 Emmys, further spurring wedding rumors. Regardless of whether or not they're officially married, they're clearly a solid couple, with Brosnahan saying she "wouldn't be here" without his support during her award acceptance speech.

Hopefully fans will get some clarity on their marital status soon, but until that day comes, it's enough to know Brosnahan and Ralph are happy and together. The next season of The Magicians will be released on Jan. 23 according to Den of Geek, so mark your calendars if you want to get a closer look at the object of Rachel's affection. Congrats again to Rachel!

