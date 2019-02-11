The Red Carpet has always been a place to make a bold statement, regardless of what award show the carpet might be there for. And Sunday night at the Grammys, singer Ricky Rebel made his own lasting impression with his pro-President Trump suit. But because you might not have known much about him before the Grammys, you might be wondering, who is Ricky Rebel?

He's not a Grammy nominee this year, but Rebel has spent the past couple of decades working with big artists and on his own to build his career as a singer. He started out as the lead singer in No Authority and went on to tour with tons of musicians, including 98 Degrees and Jessica Simpson. Shortly after he broke out onto his own, Rebel won Artist of the Year award at the RAWards and in 2014, he released The Blue Album.

Although Rebel is a musician in his own right, he's probably going to be most remembered this year for his pro-Trump suit at the Grammys. He initially showed up on the red carpet with a white jacket covered in reflective silver emblems, which he then turned inside out to reveal the "Make America Great Again" slogan on the other side.

Rebel explained to Entertainment Tonight that the jacket was meant to reflect his own political leanings while promoting his most recent album.

"Well, I’m Ricky Rebel, I have a new album called The New Alpha so I wanted to wear something that represented what an alpha is and who an alpha is and I am the new alpha," he said. "And I’m reflecting millions of Americans out there who voted for Trump. Keep America great. That’s right, baby. We are here. We’re here all around the world, 50 million of us. My name is Ricky Rebel and I’m a reflection of America."

Surprisingly, Rebel isn't the only artist who made a pro-Trump statement on the Grammys red carpet this year. Princess Joy Villa wore a dress with the words "Build The Wall" on the back and held a "Make America Great Again" clutch. At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Villa wore a different dress with President Trump's slogan written down the front of it.

