Ronald Weasley has come a long way since his Hogwarts days. Everyone's favorite redheaded wizard — or at least the actor who plays him — is on his way to #DadLife. The Harry Potter alum has been with his significant other for some time now, but just who is Rupert Grint's girlfriend? Georgia Groome is quite the interesting muggle.

News first broke of Grint and Groome's coming baby on Friday, with multiple news outlets reporting that pregnancy rumors were confirmed via official statements. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," his rep confirmed in a statement to E! News.

The couple have been in one another's lives from some time now, but kept their relationship largely out of the limelight. However, the 31-year-old Harry Potter actor has spoken openly about his desire to become a parent in the past. "I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," he told The Guardian in 2018. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

While Grint hasn't spoken publicly much about Groome, here's what we do know about her and their relationship.

Georgia Groome Is An English Actress Chris Terry/Contour/Getty Images Groome, 28, is a talented actress in her own right, performing in films like Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008), The Holding (2011) and Inspector Lewis (2006).

The Couple Works Well Together In a rare moment of candidness, Grint told the Radio Times in 2018 that Groome's career in show business makes their relationship work. "It definitely helps," he said. "It’s not like being in One Direction, but there’s always something, every day, even with my hat on. It’s never calmed down."

Georgia Groome & Rupert Grint Have Been Together For Years The couple have kept their relationship largely under wraps, but an old photo of them circulated around Twitter that suggests their relationship goes back to 2011, as Elle reported.

Georgia Groome Grew Up In Nottingham, England Groome grew up with her family in Nottingham, England and was introduced to acting early on, according to the BBC. Her mother Fiona Watson was a drama and vocal coach at Nottingham Television Workshop, the same drama school where Groome went on to receive her own acting training.