When you watch Million Dollar Listing New York, not only do you get a peek inside New York City’s competitive real estate scene, you also get a look inside the personal lives of the brokers making these million-dollar deals. One of the most popular stars of the show is Ryan Serhant, and earlier this year, he became a father for the first time. His Instagram page is filled with pictures of his family, so if you’ve been wondering who Ryan Serhant’s wife is and how the couple is handling parenthood, you’re in luck.

Ryan married Emilia Bechrakis in 2016, and their lavish Greek wedding was featured on Season 5 of Million Dollar Listing New York. The two met at a Greek charity event, according to Bravo, and after falling in love with Ryan, Emilia (a lawyer) gave up her chance at a dream job in Geneva to be with Ryan in New York. "I chose love,” she said on the show. “I chose Ryan and I don't regret it. I don't regret the choice."

In February, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Zena, and on his Instagram page, Ryan shared a heartfelt post detailing their long battle with infertility and IVF. “Your momma and I have waited almost 3 years to meet you,” he wrote. “We were so nervous you might never come. When we finally decided to try IVF, we were so scared it wouldn’t work. And then you stuck. And then we heard your little heartbeat for the first time.”

In this loving letter to his daughter, Ryan went on to say how proud he is of Emilia, and how much she means to him. “One day when you read this, I hope you can look back and be proud,” he added. “And please go and give your Mom a BIG kiss because she’s a true warrior, a fighter with the biggest heart, and the Queen of my world. Seriously - one day we will tell you about all the shots, the pain, the sickness, and what birth was like for your Mom on Tuesday the 26th - it was insane! We love you now and forever, our new, beautiful, little puff.”

Both Emilia and Ryan’s Instagram pages are filled with doting pictures of Zena, but the two still take the time out to make each other feel special. “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, My protector, My confidant,” Ryan wrote in a birthday post for Emilia. “You gave me the greatest gift in the world this year with Z just 4 months ago. I don’t know how I will ever make you feel as loved and appreciated as you are by all of us. I will find a way. Just know that not a day goes by where I don’t try to figure out how to love you MORE.”

On Ryan’s birthday, Emilia shared a picture of him holding their daughter, and captioned it with a loving message. “No Instagram post will ever do justice to how much I love you and how much you mean to me,” she wrote. “So, simply, happy birthday to my true love, my life, my best friend. I wish you happiness from every inch of my heart.”

It’s clear that Emilia and Ryan’s relationship is stronger than ever, and I’m sure fans will get to see more of their lives as this season of Million Dollar Listing New York continues.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo