Who Is Shalane Flanagan? The First American To Win The NYC Marathon Women's Race In Decades Was Fast AF

The New York City marathon is a tradition that celebrates sportsmanship and hard work. But it's also about winning, too. This year, Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman to win the NYC marathon in decades. Flanagan's unofficial time was 2 hours and 26 minutes and 53 seconds, which is an insane amount of time to run through New York's five boroughs. She beat the three time defending champ Mary Keitany of Kenya.

The last American woman to win the race was two-time winner Miki Gorman in 1976 and 1977. "It's indescribable,'' the 36-year-old Flanagan said, according to ESPN. "It's a moment I'm trying to soak up and savor.'' Flanagan's been going at it for some time. She finished second in her first marathon in 2010 but hadn't run the race again since.

According to The New York Times, she finished sixth in the Rio Games and had a fracture in her lower back, which meant that she had to sit out the Boston Marathon this year and focus only on winning the NYC race this Sunday. According to ESPN, Flanagan, Keitany, and Ethiopia's Mamitu Daska were the clear front runners throughout the race and were "step-in-step" until the 24th mile.

Flanagan was allegedly already emotional as she neared the finish line in Central Park, according to ESPN.

The American comes out on top. pic.twitter.com/lkFOrhAmS7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 5, 2017

Flanagan has said in the past that she might retire if she won the NYC marathon, but she didn't address any of that on the podium after the race. Instead, she hugged Keitany before accepting the medal and said, "This is the moment I've dreamed off since I was a little girl." Flanagan definitely had her eye on Keitany for the whole race. She said ahead of time that her opponent was an "alpha racer" and that she was going to "suffer dearly" while trying to keep up with the Kenyan great.

The 36-year-old is a Massachussetts native and long time athlete. In addition to running, she also great up swimming and soccer. She's married to fellow track and field champ Steven Ashley Edwards. Running runs in her family, too. Her mom is Cheryl Treworgy, who set the record for marathons in 1971. Treworgy also ran the U.S. World Cross Country Championship five times.

