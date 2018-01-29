Who Is Singing With Childish Gambino At The Grammys? Get Used To This Guy

Holy live performances, 2018 Grammy Awards. OK, I get it: It's an awards show for singers and musicians. But seriously, are there more acts than award presentations at this point? Among the impressive lineup of performers was Childish Gambino. But who is singing with Childish Gambino at the Grammy's? That would be JD McCrary. And get used to this guy because he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Childish Gambino performed a spirited performance of "Terrified" during the Grammys, however, many viewers might not have recognized the younger singer who was performing alongside him. (I know I didn't.) After doing a little digging, it turns out this kid already has a lot going for him. For starters, McCrary is starring as Young Simba in the upcoming live-action film The Lion King. No to mention many have compared this talented singer to the likes of Michael Jackson. Michael freaking Jackson, guys! In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that aired on Jan. 12, the kid singer revealed he has been singing since he was in diapers. He also responded to the Michael Jackson comments. "Oh yeah, that's an honor," McCrary told DeGeneres. "I just feel like sometimes I mess up and I just feel like I need to do more work. But I really appreciate everybody that thinks that I'm at the level of Michael Jackson."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Did I mention he's humble, too?

