Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance is well underway, and fans are fully immersed in the dramatic love stories this season. The show follows six couples as they complete their 90-day K-1 visa process, while figuring out whether or not they should get married. But the series was filmed earlier this year, and a lot has happened since. So fans are curious to know, who is still together after Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance?

The only way to to know how the couples are faring is through their individual social media accounts. While they are usually bound to secrecy when they sign up to be on the show, many of the couples post pictures and captions that give subtle clues on their current relationship status. Of course, committed fans have a knack of sleuthing through social media pages and the web to find more info, so it’s not too hard to figure out what is going on in the couple’s lives.

The sixth season has come with its own series of twists and turns, and when watching the couple’s drama unfold, it’s hard to imagine that they will ever make it down the aisle. So, from all the information available so far, here’s what each of the couples from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance are currently up to.

Kalani and Asuelu asuelupulaa on Instagram Despite the drama they are going through on this season of 90 Day Fiance, it looks like Kalani and Asuelu's relationship is still going strong after the show. On both Kalani and Asuelu’s Instagram pages you can see pictures of the couple very much in love, enjoying family vacations and celebrating the holidays together.

Fernanda and Jonathan ferflofit on Instagram One of the strongest couples on the show, Jonathan and Fernanda are apparently married and very much in love. On their Instagram pages, the two have shared photos of their wedding photo shoot and a recent trip they took to New York City.

Leida and Eric ericrosenbrook on Instagram One look at Eric and Leida's Intagram pages, and you can see that the two are still together and in love. In a recent post, Eric shared a video of their family happily riding a moped through the snow.

Olga and Stephen TLC/Youtube Both Olga and Stephen's Instagram pages are private, but they recently started a family GoFundMe page that indicates they are still together. The page features a picture of the couple with their baby, and outlines the financial hardships they are facing together.

Larissa and Colt c.45.j on Instagram Despite the differences they had on the show, it looks like Larissa and Colt are still together and in love. In a post on his Instagram page, Colt recently shared a picture of the two in an embrace with the caption "I love Larissa and I want to fight for our relationship."

Ashley and Jay ashleye_90 on Instagram Ashley and Jay are still together after 90 Day Fiance, and you can tell how much they love each other from the photos they have been sharing on Instagram. Ashley recently posted a picture of the couple embracing in front of their Christmas tree, and Jay shared a picture of Ashley with the caption "for the most beautiful girl in the world and the one that holds my heart." So, it looks like this season of 90 Day Fiance ended with successful relationships for everyone of the six couples. I know fans continue to wish them good luck and who knows, they may even be featured on the next season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.