For those tuning into the closing ceremony for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, first of all, kudos to you for getting up so early on a Sunday morning to watch the event live. Secondly, you're probably still reeling from the epic first performance of the ceremony because that guitar player had some serious skills. In fact, viewers may find themselves wondering about the phenomenal — and young — performer who knocked everyone's socks off. So who is the guitarist at the closing ceremony? Because Twitter instantly fell in love with the performer

As BuzzFeed reported, Yang Tae Hwan is his name — and guitar shredding is the talented teen's Olympic game. The closing ceremony began at 6 a.m. (ET) on Sunday, and the events organizers wasted no time in wowing us with some serious talent. Twitter users were quick to chime in with their praises for the young artist. "My new aesthetic is 100% going to be this guitar player at the closing ceremony," one Twitter user wrote. Another person chimed in with, "Ok the guitarist at age 13 plays like he has been playing his whole life. I’m blown away and in awe. My jaw was dropped the entire time. Incredible. Someone give him his own band that talent is too special to hide. Wow."

In case you missed the live performance — during which Yang Tae Hwan played "Winter" from from classic composer Vivaldi's The Four Seasons — the visual aspects were (nearly) as amazing as the musical talent. Dressed in light-up suits, dancers were suspended with bungee cords while performing different acrobatic moves. Here's a taste of this young guitar player's skills, if you didn't catch the live show.

별빛태환 on YouTube

Plus, you'll still have another chance to catch Yang Tae Hwan on the primetime showing of the opening ceremonies. Catch the entire event at 8 p.m. (ET) on NBC.

