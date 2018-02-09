Having the opportunity to represent your country at the Olympics is always a big deal, but this year, 22-year-old freeskier Beau-James Wells has been given the additional honor of being the New Zealand flag bearer at his second Olympic Games, according to The New Zealand Herald. But it's not just his talent that has caught fans' attention — his good looks are earning him a lot of attention on social media.

Of course, Wells definitely has the skills to back it up: according to the New Zealand Olympic Committee website, Wells has been competing as a freestyle skier since he was 15 years old, and in 2014, he represented his country at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, placing sixth in halfpipe and taking 21st place in slopestyle. In PyeongChang, Wells will be vying for a medal in halfpipe, and if he makes it, the celebration will definitely be a family affair: two of his three brothers also made the New Zealand team for freestyle skiing as well (no word though on whether they too happened to be particularly blessed in the looks department).

More to come...