The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics are officially under way and the opening ceremony kicked off with a beautiful display of Korean animal mythology before the delegation of South Korean Olympic champions carried out the country's flag. Then, the whole stadium stood for the national anthem, which was delivered by an extremely adorable and warmly bundled choir of kids. But some viewers may be wondering: who is the Rainbow Children's Choir? They're "a multicultural children's choir with members from ten different nationalities," according to The Telegraph.

More to come...