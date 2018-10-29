It's no secret Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra has a complicated family. Tyler's dad, Butch Baltierra, struggled with addiction issues throughout his life, and he went to jail more than a few times. But what about Tyler Baltierra's sister, Amber? Similarly to Butch, Amber has battled drug addiction.

Tyler's older sister, Amber, has made a few cameos on Teen Mom OG throughout the years. As for the mom-of-two's most memorable on-screen moment? Look no further than a recent clip featuring Amber and Tyler in the midst of an emotional discussion with Butch. The siblings traveled to Butch's Austin-based rehab facility together to hash out their long-held issues and resentments, a moment that was cathartic for everyone involved.

Speaking of healing moments, Amber practiced some self-love when in May she entered rehab to treat her drug addiction. Amber opened up about the situation in an emotional Instagram message to her kids, writing, according to Radar Online:

These two. They’re my rock. Mommy loves you more than you guys may know right now…You both deserve nothing but the best and I will give that to you. I’m gonna miss you these 90 days. Just know I love you both with every fiber in me. When mom gets home she’s gonna be the best woman I can be and a even better mom. I’ll pray for your comfort and happiness everyday I’m not with you. Show the world your my babies and you guys are strong and can get through anything…because well, you got Baltierra blood and it don’t get stronger than that.

You don't have to know much about Amber to recognize that she loves her kids, and that she wants to improve for their benefit. Way to go, momma.

Tyler has consistently supported Amber's recovery efforts, telling fans in August 2018 that he participated in her weekly therapy sessions. He wrote on Instagram:

If everyone would like to know...I am at my sister Amber's intensive family therapy week program supporting my family in any way they need me, because that's what I am supposed to do. It's my call to arms and my honor to support the people I love.

It looks like all of the support paid off, because Amber is four months sober as of September. "So proud of myself 💜💜💜," Amber captioned a shot of a 4-month sobriety chip.

It's amazing that Amber accepted treatment because her family was deeply concerned about her well-being before rehab.

“Your sister got me really kind of worried,” Butch told Tyler on an episode of TMOG. “She’s living with me so I see a whole lot nobody else sees ... Those grandkids. I go to rehab then I abandon them. I been taking care of everything over there. They got nothing to eat sometimes.”

Luckily for Butch, his grandkids appear to be doing well despite their mom's past issues. Making matters even better? It looks like Amber is hanging around in Austin until she makes a full recovery.

During a time when drug addiction is a big topic of discussion in the United States, it's refreshing to see a reality series cover Amber's important story. And here's to wishing her continued success in life.