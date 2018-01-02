So we all know how important it is to make a first impression on The Bachelor. The women competing on Arie's season went to great lengths to stand out, including giving him gifts, arriving in flashy cars, and... other things. Who made Arie smell her armpits on The Bachelor? Twitter was not impressed. And Arie himself looked a little taken aback by the request. After all, it's definitely not your standard opening line for someone you're hoping to date. At least, I'm definitely not always confident enough in the smell of my own armpits to open with that line.

The woman who chose to lead with her armpit was Ali, the 27-year-old personal stylist from Oklahoma. In her introduction she said that while she was so busy running around getting ready, she needed Arie's help to make sure that she was still smelling fresh. "I'm gonna need you to do a quick smell check for me," she said, raising her arm. "I know it's crazy." Arie obligingly bent his head to sniff her pit, while me, the women in the house, and everyone across the world all exclaimed something along the lines of, "Oh, girl, why?" At least now we're all talking about her.

Smell my armpit #TheBachelor https://t.co/J0e99pRW95 — (@sodivinebunny) #

Still sitting here amazed that someone introduced herself to Arie by asking him to smell her armpit. I guess I have been doing this flirting thing wrong all of these years. #TheBachelor — (@themissheather) #

He actually sniffed her armpit 😑😳 #TheBachelor — (@xmyaaco) #

I was feeling great about my final 4 picks until my final rose made @ariejr smell her armpit #TheBachelor 🥀 https://t.co/DUten7vmwU — (@cptox20) #

So I'm pretty sure making a guy smell your armpit is a no 🤔 #TheBachelor — (@michelletomblin) #

this girl really asked arie to smell her armpit........................and he did #thebachelor https://t.co/fiwD3Z2IpU — (@wolvie101) #

Whyyyyy for the love of God would you have a dude smell your armpit when you know you are nervous as hell and probably stinky? #TheBachelor — (@ashleyspivey) #

TheBachelor after the armpit smelling https://t.co/KY0O0sbZk8 — (@petalsandpricks) #

When someone wants you to smell their armpit in the first 23 seconds of meeting you #TheBachelor — (@brettsvergara) #

More to come...