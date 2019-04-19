It's time for another female-led movie to smack you in the feels. Thankfully, Netflix is already on it with the Gina Rodriguez-led film, Someone Great. The movie is a love letter to the healing power of strong, female friendships after a breakup. New York City is the backdrop to Jenny's (Rodriguez) last hurrah with BFFs Blair and Erin before she moves cross-country. If you're wondering where you've seen the blond character before you want to know who plays Blair on Someone Great.

If you've not been privy to the Pitch Perfect movies, you're missing out on a lot of Brittany Snow's talents pre-Someone Great. Not only has Snow been acting since childhood in the soap drama, Guiding Light, but she's also starred in projects such as American Dreams, Prom Night, Hairspray, and John Tucker Must Die. As for upcoming projects to look for,Variety reported Snow recently landed the lead role in an upcoming Fox drama pilot based on the Australian series, Sisters, where she'll play an only child who discovers her "pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children over the course of his career." Not only that, she finds two new sisters — "her former best friend and an ex-Olympic athlete."

As for what's right in front of her, Snow seems to have her feet planted firmly in the present, celebrating Someone Great in anticipation of its premiere. In a recent interview with Best Products about Someone Great, Snow said of the comedy in the film, "It’s a little raunchy, it’s real, it’s funny, and it was such a blast making it. She noted some of that is due to producer, Paul Feig, who directed Bridesmaids. She went on to add a little background on her character, Blair, who is a perfectionist. "She has a really great arc in the movie where she learns that she has to let go a little bit. She does a lot of crazy things in this movie, which was fun to let my hair down. I haven’t done that in as many movies before."

If you check out her Instagram feed, you'll see all sorts of inspired pics. Some show off her natural beauty, while others are with famous friends or behind the scenes, on set.

In terms of her personal life, Snow became engaged to longtime boyfriend, Tyler Stanaland in February which she celebrated in a series of adorable Instagram posts. The caption read, "A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," she wrote. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened."

She added, "I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant." Um, adorable much, you two?

In that same Best Products interview, Snow commented on what makes Someone Great so unique in the rom-com category saying, "In so many romantic comedies, the woman character finds out that she’s going to be OK because she ends up with a guy at the end. And with this movie, Jen [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who wrote the film] really wanted to put the message to come across that you can be your own white knight. You don’t need to end up with anybody. You have your friends and you have yourself, and that’s enough. And you are enough."

Whether you dig into Someone Great alone, or with your besties, this i one rom-com you won't want to miss. So grab the popcorn and prepare for the self-care night of the century with Snow and her friends.