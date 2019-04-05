Praise Satan because Part 2 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally here! The finale of Part 1 showed witchy teen, Sabrina Spellman, sacrificing herself to the Dark Lord to save the town of Greendale. With a new season comes new adventures and new faces — good and evil. Such is the case with the owner of the exclusive nightclub Dorian's Gray Room, Dorian Gray. Maybe you've heard of him? So who plays Dorian on Sabrina Part 2?

Back in the fall of 2018, Deadline reported the addition of Jedidiah Goodacre in the recurring role of Gray. The character, who is similar to his literary version — from the 1890 novel The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde — is described as "an enigmatic gentleman of an indeterminate age and is very good at keeping secrets, especially his own — a cursed portrait he hides from prying eyes." In the novel, Dorian believes beauty and youth are the most important things, so by magic the portrait grows old and decrepit while Dorian stays young and attractive. It'll be interesting to see how Sabrina takes this classic on.

As for Goodacre, the Canadian-born actor has been working on screen since 2013. He's had roles in The CW’s The 100, The Originals and If There Be Thorns, as well as The Descendents movies as Chad Charming (among quite a few other credits to his name). If you're looking for more intel, Goodacre's Instagram page is gold. I'm serious. If you're in need of adorable animals, a hunky actor, and hunky actors with adorable animals, this guy has you covered.

If you're worried this is all for show — stop right there. His love of animals goes beyond his dog, Zooko. Goodacre has partnered with VOKRA, a no-kill, non-profit cat rescue located in Vancouver, Canada. His Insta feed is full of the kittens he's fostered (he's a shelter volunteer, too), and information about the SpayAid BC program that "provides no cost spay and neuters for pets whose people are homeless or low income." Scroll long enough and you'll also find pictures of his nieces and nephews, lots of behind-the-scenes acting pics, and more dog pictures (which I'm not mad about).

To sum up what happened in Season 1, Sabrina sold her soul to the Dark Lord to save her town from the Red Angel of Death. It's not yet clear how Sabrina and Dorian's worlds collide, where Dorian's nightclub exists, or if he'll fall to the good or evil side of things — and for the record, my guess is evil — but the addition will shake things up in Greendale. For this role as Doran Gray, Goodacre's joining an already stellar Sabrina cast alongside Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, and Jaz Sinclair (to name a few). Honestly, after checking out that Instagram page, I'm team Dorian already.

It looks like Sabrina's world is about to get a lot more interesting. Plus, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has already been renewed for two more seasons which means your day just got a whole lot better and darker (in the best way possible).

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now streaming on Netflix.