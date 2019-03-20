There are a lot of crime drama movies, series, and documentaries out there these days. Like, a lot a lot. I'm not sure what it says about you, society, but the thirst for true crime content is high. Hulu heard you loud and clear with and so presents The Act. The first season of the anthologyshow is based on the strange story of Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter, Gypsy Rose. With Patricia Arquette playing the role of Dee Dee you need to know who plays Gypsy Rose in The Act — because the girl is a mega-talent.

If you don't yet have actress Joey King on your radar, it's time to fix that — stat. While she's more recently known for playing Elle on Netflix's The Kissing Booth, King, according to her IMBD page, began acting at just four-years-old when she appeared in a commercial for Life cereal. Since then, she's gone on to star in shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Entourage, Medium (opposite old pal Arquette), and R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour, to name just a few of her lengthy credits. If her voice sounds familiar, it's because she's known in the animated universe as Katie from Horton Hears a Who!, Beaver from Ice Age 3-D, Jessie in The Boxcar Children, and China Girl in Oz the Great and Powerful. The shorter question is, what project hasn't she been part of?

Her first big feature came in the 2010 movie, Ramona and Beezus where she played Ramona Quimby, but it's this role as Gypsy Rose that'll show what force she is to be reckoned with. For The Act, King had to shave her head to resemble to real Gypsy Rose, though it wasn't her first time doing such a thing for a role, having shaved it twice before. King told Page Six of the look, "I think it really made me a stronger woman actually." She continued saying, "It’s really empowering. It may not be a popular opinion, but I feel like it made me embrace my womanhood a lot more." With, or without hair — more power to her.

CZ Post/Hulu

King isn't the only one in her family who was bitten by the acting bug. Her older sister, Hunter, has been on numerous shows such as The Young and the Restless and Life in Pieces.

Shaved head aside, The Act is a lot different than King's previous roles. For one, she nails that high-octave voice Gypsy Rose became known for, along with a seriously creepy stare.

The first season of the new series follows the relationship of single mom, Dee Dee, who's successfully convinced the public — and Gypsy Rose — that Gypsy suffers from a plethora of ailments while collecting donations from various charities. All was "well," until Gypsy discovered she wasn't actually sick. The result was the murder of Dee Dee by Gypsy (currently serving a 10-year sentence) and boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn (currently serving life in prison for first-degree murder). The bizarre tragedy garnered mass attention after a 2016 BuzzFeed article about the case and a subsequent HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest.

Whether you're into this kind of crime drama or not, King's portrayal as Gypsy Rose is startling. Not only does she hit every creepy note, but the transformation — shaved head and all — makes her a dead ringer for Gypsy herself. Do yourself a favor and catch up on all things Joey King before The Act is ready to stream. You'll thank me later (now is good, too).

The Act hits Hulu on March 20.