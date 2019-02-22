On Netflix's upcoming original comedy Workin' Moms, protagonist Kate struggles to "have it all." Trying to balance a new baby with her career while staying connected to her husband is something many moms can relate to — including the actress behind the character. In addition to starring on the show, she's the creator, executive producer, and writer. Plus, she's a mom herself. But who plays Kate on Workin' Moms?

Kate was created and brought to life by Catherine Reitman. Her name might ring a few bells, because she comes from a showbiz family. Her dad is director Ivan Reitman, known for such classics as Meatballs, Ghostbusters, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, and Junior. And her brother Jason Reitman is a writer and director, too; you might be familiar with his work in Juno, Young Adult, and Tully.

Catherine Reitman has been acting in film and television for decade, popping up in everything from Charmed to Judging Amy back in the day. She's provided her voice to several characters on Family Guy, American Dad!, and The Powerpuff Girls. But perhaps my personal favorite Reitman performance is her recurring role on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as literal cat lady Maureen Ponderosa. You might have spotted her on Black-ish recently, too.

TK