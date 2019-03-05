After the Feb. 26 flashback episode, Roswell, New Mexico fans are still trying to piece together why Rosa was killed and what the motive for her murder was. Because each character has a backstory that could help solve the mystery, fans want to know more about Maria DeLuca, who is the focus of Episode 7. The actress in the role looks familiar, so some fans are wondering: who plays Maria on Roswell, New Mexico?

Heather Hemmens brings the mystery of Maria to life on Roswell, New Mexico, and you may recognize her from one of her previous notable roles. The actress was a series regular on Hellcats, If Loving You Is Wrong, and Yellowstone, and she was featured in a number of other popular TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy, The Vampire Diaries, and CSI: Miami.

On Roswell, New Mexico, Hemmens plays Maria DeLuca, Liz Ortecho’s best friend and confidant. When speaking to StarryMag, the actress said that she was drawn to the role because of the character’s bold attitude. “Maria is somebody who is not afraid to speak her mind and that is something I’ve always loved playing in a character because they’re always upfront about how they’re feeling, they’re going to call you out on your B.S. right away and you never have to guess what she’s feeling because she always speaks her mind,” said Hemmens. “That’s the first thing that I really loved about her and I love the layers that she has. She comes off as somebody who is just really tough and handles herself, but as we go on through the season, we find out that she’s struggling on the inside with a lot of things, a couple secrets that are weighing her down.”

Some of Maria’s darkest secrets should be unearthed in Episode 7, titled “I Saw The Sign.” Hemmens recently told Collider that the new episode would reveal the “heart of Maria,” introduce fans to her mother, and give viewers an in-depth look at her character’s backstory. She didn’t mention whether or not Liz will tell her about the existence of aliens this season, but she did tell the outlet that, knowing Maria, she probably wouldn’t take the news too well.

“Maria has been in Roswell long enough to have encountered some strange things, especially with her psychic inheritance, but I don’t think she’s ready for that information yet,” she told Collider. “She juggles a lot of things, but she still very much exists in a human world. I think Liz has a scientific way of looking at things, so she’s able to swallow that, but I think Maria approaches everything emotionally, and that would be a lot to take in.”

In an interview with TVLine, Hemmens said that in “I Saw The Sign,” fans will see what drives Maria emotionally and why she is so loyal to her friends. “We find out why Maria has that warrior spirit, why it exists inside of her,” she revealed. “Maria is always so positive for her friends’ sake, and she’s always helping them through their drama, being this source of strength for them. Now we finally get to see why she has that resilience.”

For fans, it will finally be refreshing to find out what Maria is all about, and what possible role she has to play in all the drama at hand.

New episodes of Roswell, New Mexico air Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.