On Thursday night's episode of Grey's Anatomy all the doctors were preparing to compete in the new Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest, and though Jackson already had an idea his mother, Katherine, had a different one. Her "old" friend, Michelle Velez, is a trans woman who has a plan for a revolutionary surgery that can help all trans women. So who plays Michelle on Grey's Anatomy? Candis Cayne got the inspiring role.

During the episode, Michelle approached Katherine and Jackson with a new way to perform a vaginoplasty, which is the surgical construction or reconstruction of a vagina. Although the surgery already exists, Michelle pointed out that the way the surgery is done now, it doesn't provide much satisfaction for trans women. Additionally, she noted the surgery is high risk of prolapse and narrowing. Therefore, she wanted to discover a tissue that could be used in the surgery that would be smooth, have elasticity, and provide moisture, like a real vagina. And she already had an idea for where the tissue could come from.

Michelle suggested they use some of the tissue from the perineum, which is the area between the anus and the scrotum or vulva. And to make things even more interesting, Michelle suggested that she be the first patient this is attempted on, which is why she needs Katherine and Jackson's help, because she obviously cannot operate on herself. Michelle also pointed out that while this would surgery would be primarily for trans women, it could also help cis women as well as they too will sometimes get a vaginoplasty.

More to come...