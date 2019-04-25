The moment you've been waiting for is here, royal family fans! Oh, no, not that one. Meghan Markle is still pregnant as far as I know. But the other big question on your minds may be who plays Princess Diana on The Crown. Am I right? Those details I have for you. Settle in, because I'm pretty sure you've never heard of her before, so there is a lot to learn.

On Apr. 9, 2019 Netflix announced to The Hollywood Reporter that they had crowned a new member of their royal family — newcomer Emma Corrin will play young Princess Diana in The Crown. If you watch the show, you know roles are recast about every two years, and coincide with the terms of British Prime Ministers. Corrin's reign on the show will begin during the time Olivia Colman is playing Queen Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies is Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter is Princess Margaret.

You'll have to wait a little bit longer for Corrin's debut than originally planned. The role will now begin in Season 4 instead of Season 3. The bright side of the wait is that there will definitely be a Season 4. Also, The Crown team is really excited about their choice. "Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer," the show's creator Peter Morgan said in a statement announcing the news. "As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation." That's the high praise someone should expect for a future princess.

Corrin is just beginning her professional career. There are only four credits on her IMDb page, including her role as Princess Diana. The has acted in one short film, one episode of television, and she has an upcoming feature film debut as Miss South Africa Jillian Jessup in Misbehaviour, which chronicles the disruption of the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London during the Women's Liberation Movement.

Other than that, all I know about her is she's a dog mom who is very new to Instagram and just as excited as you would expect to take on this iconic role. In her official statement about the news, Corrin told THR she is "beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season." Plus, she's been watching the show, so she knows what she's stepping into. "I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal."

I'm not an actor, but if you were to ask me my opinion on the scariest role an actor could take, Princess Diana would be at the top of my list. She was beloved by so many people, but also thrust onto a world stage she wasn't quite comfortable with or ready for. There is a lot of pressure in taking on such a complex role, but Corrin is already handling it like a champ. "Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!" her statement concluded.

Season 3 of The Crown will premiere in late 2019, so expect Corrin to debut as Diana around late 2020. Honestly, I can barely contain my excitement.