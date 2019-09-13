Tall Girl is about a 17-year-old girl named Jodi (Ava Michelle) who is struggling to fit in at high school because she stands tall at 6'1". She finds an unlikely ally in a Swedish exchange student who can see past her height and gets to know the person that she is. So, who plays Stig in Tall Girl? His name is Luke Eisner and I have to warn you to brace yourself before you read on. He has his feet in so many aspects of the entertainment industry that you are not going to believe he's real.

He's a triple threat from the midwest who is just trying to spread a message of love. "I think there's a lot of talented people in the world, but there's not a lot of kind people," Eisner said in an interview with Build Series, talking about his values. When he's not working on all of the projects I'm going to tell you about below, he's passionate about important causes like preventing domestic violence, he told Build Series. "It frustrates me that some people don't understand the definition of love and are being hurt from it." Later, he clarified his definition of the word. "Love is really just understanding someone's trauma and being able to comfort them through it."

I told you he seems too perfect to be real. But I assure you he is. I did the research. So, let me tell you more about Eisner the Renaissance Man.

His Hair Helped Him Start A Career JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Models are often found in strange places — like malls. So, it's not so surprising that Eisner got discovered by a scout while he was getting his hair cut in L.A. It is surprising that the scout told him not to cut his hair and he listened. Soon after that meeting he did test photos and has since landed campaigns for companies like H&M, American Eagle, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren.

'Tall Girl' Is His First Movie Netflix on YouTube Tall Girl is Eisner's first movie. But, it's not his first acting role. He's appeared in an episode of ABC's The Goldbergs, according to his IMDb page. Tall Girl isn't his first Netflix project either. Eisner also appeared in Netflix's new sitcom Family Reunion. But Tall Girl is important to him because of its theme. "...It's an anti-bullying movie but it doesn't come across like that right away and that's really good writing," he told Build Series. "I think kids watching it won't know that they're getting this huge message. It doesn't feel cheesy like that." He hopes the movie will help kids realize that even seemingly harmless words they say can hurt.

He Has A Band Eisner is in a band called Voilá with a friend that he met at school, Gus Ross. He also sings with Ava Michelle in the film because Stig and Jodi share a love for musical theater.