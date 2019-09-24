ABC’s new thriller, Emergence, tells the story of a mysterious young girl who is found at the site of a plane crash, but can’t remember who she is or how the accident happened. The series features a cast of famous celebrities including Allison Tolman, Clancy Brown, and Donald Faison, but the actress who plays the little girl on Emergence is the one actually stealing the show.

For such a young age, Alexa Skye Swinton has an impressive resume already. Her IMDb page lists her as a distant cousin of Tilda Swinton, and lists her first acting credit as Ellie on the 20102 TV series, Mythos. She’s been featured on shows like Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Manifest, but her most recent recurring role was that of Eva Rhoades on Showtime’s drama series, Billions.

When talking to Build, Swinton revealed that she started acting when she was just 3-years-old. “My mom’s an actress herself, so she thought that I had the star quality that apparently actors have, and so she put me on a few acting websites, and essentially, I got a part.” Her first gig was in a zombie movie called River of Fundament, she noted, but since then, she’s grown a lot as an actress. “I feel like I’m a little more present now and I’m definitely taking more in,” said Swinton. “And I feel like it’s a big difference because I’m learning more, and taking off more than what I left with and what I came with.”

On Emergence, Swinton plays Piper, the girl at the center of the mystery. In an interview with Showbiz Junkie, the actress talked about the new show and her role. “She’s basically this mysterious girl, and they really don’t know who she is,and she doesn’t know either,” explained Swinton. “It’s really about what this family — that is made up of Donald Faison, Clancy Brown, Allison Tolman, and Ashley Aufderheide — and it’s how they have to adapt to her in this world that’s just getting crazier and crazier by the minute because she’s there.”

Swinton told the outlet that when she first read the script at her audition, she was super excited about it, and truly hoped she would get the role. She said that after working really hard on her auditions, and after several weeks of waiting, she was finally called back. Her first screen test for the show was with her costar Tolman, who Swinton revealed she shared an instant connection and chemistry with. The actress also mentioned that the show films in her home town of New Jersey, allowing her to give the cast and crew insider tips on places in directions.

From the trailer, it looks like Piper is more than just mysterious, she may have some extraordinary abilities as well. There’s no doubt, while the show delivers on its thrilling twists and turns, Swinton is going to be the breakout star everyone will be talking about.

Emergence premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.