The most universally anticipated wedding of the year has finally arrived. American actress Meghan Markle finally gets to marry the love of her life — Prince Harry — who just so happens to call the Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth, his grandmother and the future King of England, Prince Charles, his dad. Millions of people from all over the world turned on their TVs to watch Markle walk down the aisle of St. George's Chapel to meet her future husband at the altar. But those people tuning in must have wondered at some point who sang the song Markle walked down the aisle to because it was such a stunning moment.

If people could have taken a second to peel their eyes away from Markle and her incredible dress as she walked down the aisle, then they might have heard the music being sung in the background. While it might have been hard to pay attention to anything else but Markle and her dress, the music playing and being sung might have sparked some curiosity in those wondering who was playing the gorgeous music being heard.

Luckily, those people need to look no further, because quite a few musicians were singing as Markle throughout the wedding, according to People. But soprano Elin Manahan Thomas was singing as Markle walked down the aisle, according to the official program of the royal wedding.

During the ceremony, The Choir of St. George's Chapel were joined by Christian gospel group, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir to sing the hymns — and those singers were backed by 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and an orchestra (comprised of many talented musicians), contributed to the music of the wedding, according to People.

Before the wedding, royal watchers were unsure about what song Markle might be walking down the aisle to. According to People, the official royal wedding soundtrack was kept a secret until the wedding actually happened. And because the royal wedding is unlike any other wedding you might have recently attended, you might have been surprised to hear a traditional song rather than "Here Comes The Bride" playing as she walked down the aisle. But Markle's appearance as she walked down the aisle was well worth the wait and the speculation because the ceremony could not have gone any smoother.

The music playing as Markle walked down the aisle was similar the music heard at the last televised royal wedding in 2011. When Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, Middleton walked down the aisle to "I Was Glad" by Sir Charles Hasting Parry from Psalm 122, according to BBC America.

But it took a lot to get to this moment of Markle walking down the aisle. One week before Markle was set to walk down the aisle with her father, Thomas Markle, he revealed to TMZ that he had a heart attack weeks before he was going to fly to England. After going to the doctor a few days before the wedding, Thomas underwent surgery, according to TMZ, leaving Markle without someone to walk her down the aisle — that is, until her future father-in-law stepped in. On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry's dad, Prince Charles, would escort Markle halfway down the aisle at St. George's Chapel before she met Prince Harry at the end of it, according to People.

The end result, as seen on the live broadcast of the royal wedding was magical. The song being sung while Markle walked down the aisle just contributed to that and it was absolutely beautiful.